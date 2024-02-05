WATCH: Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys for Never Awarding Wife Beyoncé Album of the Year — 'Think About That...That Doesn't Work'

But while the 99 Problems rapper’s speech started normal, it quickly took a turn for the worse when Jay-Z noted how his wife has never won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year – despite holding the current record for the most wins in history with a whopping 32 Grammys.

“How far we have come with Will Smith, the Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised,” Jay-Z said as he started his speech on Sunday night. “And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott.”