'No Wiggle Room': Katy Perry Quit 'American Idol' After ABC Bosses Refused to Raise Eight-Figure Salary: Report

katy perry quit american idol after bosses refused to raise million pp
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry walked away from 'American Idol' to focus on family after learning that ABC bosses would not raise her $25 million salary.

By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Katy Perry ditched her longtime judging gig on American Idol after learning that bosses would not raise her $25 million salary, according to a sensational report.

This week, the pop star shocked the world by revealing she would be leaving the reality show after the upcoming season.

katy perry quit american idol after bosses refused to raise million
Source: MEGA

"There are three factors at play centered around her deal and her family," a consultant insider on major network shows for ABC shared.

"Katy enjoyed the best deal for reality in TV," a source told The Mirror. "It made her the highest female star for reality and entertainment. But ABC do not want to up it after five years of increases. There is no wiggle room as the parent company Disney looks to be cost-effective and keep spending down for the next couple of years."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Perry's rep for comment.

According to the report, a higher salary was not possible for Perry, but the chart-topping singer has been eager to lock in more free time that she can now spend with loved ones.

Sources said she would like a little sibling for her daughter, Daisy, shared with her husband Orlando Bloom.

"She has learned from him how to balance work and personal time," said the tipster. "And let's make this clear Katy is a really hands-on [mom], who likes to be there for breakfast and bedtime for Daisy. Being away from TV recordings increases that time."

katy perry quit american idol after bosses refused to raise million
Source: MEGA

"Katy has always told her friends that having a bigger family has been a dream. She is 40 in the fall and loves her blended harmonious family with Orlando and his ex Miranda Kerr," said one insider close to the pop star. Bloom shares son Flynn with the model.

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker joined the singing competition TV show in 2018 and will be departing after the show's upcoming 22nd season.

Perry has been booked and busy with American Idol and performing, and wrapped her Play Residency in Las Vegas last year. If she wants to get back on the road, the Grammy-nominated star will have no shortage of opportunities.

katy perry quit american idol after bosses refused to raise million
Source: MEGA

"It has been a while since she did a tour, but with her reputation she can pick and choose where she would play and when," noted the source. "It would be a tour on her terms."

