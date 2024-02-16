Witness Tells FBI She Had Sex With Matt Gaetz at Drug-Fueled Party She Was Paid to Attend in 2017: Report
Matt Gaetz was accused of having sex with a young woman during a drug-fueled party that the woman was allegedly paid to attend back in 2017, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after the House Investigative Committee obtained text messages between Gaetz and the same young woman this week, it was revealed that the woman first shared her allegations with the Justice Department back in 2021.
According to the Daily Beast, the woman in question told prosecutors in 2021 that she had engaged in sexual activities with Gaetz at the party.
Her attorney also claimed that the woman received payments for multiple other sex parties that involved Gaetz and some of his closest associates.
The woman reportedly turned over text messages, photos, and other evidence to the Justice Department in 2021 as part of its then-investigation into the Florida congressman for alleged sex trafficking.
“She told them that she and lots of girls were provided all kinds of controlled substances at these parties,” a lawyer for the young woman told Daily Beast this week.
“The availability of vast amounts of alcohol and controlled substances gave rise to the lack of control of the hormonal imperative,” the lawyer continued, “which inspired people to engage in intimate behavior that may or may not have been because they were financially remunerated.”
The woman's attorney also revealed this week that she was contacted by an associate close to Gaetz in 2021 after it became clear that Gaetz was under federal investigation for suspected child sex trafficking.
That associate allegedly tried to intimidate the young woman to ensure that she did not speak about the events that related to Gaetz.
It should be noted that the woman’s attorney clarified that the woman was over 21 years old at the time of the alleged encounters and emphasized that the sex was consensual.
Meanwhile, the woman's attorney also claimed that she received payments from Joel Greenberg – a close associate of Gaetz and a locally elected tax collector.
The payments, which totaled nearly $2,500, were made between March and July 2017 and were often described as payments for "travel" and "being cool."
Greenberg, who ultimately pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and other offenses in 2022, alleged in a confession letter that Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Ethics Committee is currently reviewing new evidence that has expanded the House investigation into whether Gaetz paid for sex with women – including an underage teen.
The committee is also reportedly looking into allegations of public corruption, solicitation of prostitution, habitual drug use, campaign finance violations, and exhibiting nude photos of sexual partners on the House floor.
The House Ethics Committee held a closed-door meeting to discuss the Gaetz case on Thursday.