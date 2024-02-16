Huma Abedin's BF Alex Soros's 'Insane Wealth and Power' is 'Everything She Cares About' in New Relationship: Sources
Huma Abedin’s billionaire boyfriend Alex Soros's "insane wealth and power" was said to be “everything that she cares about” in the pair's new relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, announced their relationship via a Valentine’s Day Instagram post on Wednesday, insiders close to the new couple dished about the pair’s romance.
According to one source, Abedin and Soros are a “classic Clinton world couple.”
Abedin previously served as a top aide to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump, while Soros’s father – the hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist George Soros – was one of the top ten donors to Clinton’s failed campaign.
“It’s a classic Clinton world couple,” a former senior Clinton aide said this week, according to Page Six. “Alex is the perfect match for Huma. He’s insanely wealthy and powerful – everything that Huma cares about.”
“Huma always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is,” a major Democratic donor also added.
While Abedin was previously linked to actor Bradley Cooper, her romance with Soros would appear to be one of her first serious relationships since her split from disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner.
Weiner fell from grace in May 2017 when he was accused of sexting with a minor. He later surrendered to the FBI and pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.
The disgraced congressman was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in September 2017. He and Abedin divorced that same month.
“But he was my first love, and my greatest soulmate…then everything exploded,” Abedin said years after her divorce from Weiner. “He didn’t just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again.”
Flash forward to this month, and sources close to Abedin expressed high hopes regarding the former Clinton aide’s new romance with Soros.
“Hopefully this will be a healthier relationship for Huma,” one friend told Page Six.
“Alex is obviously very wealthy and comes from a good family, she needs someone stable rather than anyone famous,” the insider continued. “He obviously doesn’t have that fame factor – Anthony clearly wanted to be the big cheese and she’s always gone for those guys.”
“She works so hard and she deserves happiness,” another friend told the outlet. “I just hope she’s happy – she’s been through so much.”
As for Alex Soros, he became one of the biggest Democratic players in American politics last year after taking over his father’s empire – including the nonprofit Open Society Foundation which distributes an estimated $1.5 billion every year to support liberal causes.
The younger Soros has expressed his dedication to political matters and even stated that he is "more political" than his father.
“I’m more political,” Abedin’s new beau said shortly after taking over his father’s empire in June 2023. “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.”
“He’s a political donor – he’s certainly very active,” an insider added this week. “He literally grew up with his dad hosting and being the biggest democratic donor in American politics.”