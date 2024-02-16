Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Huma Abedin

Huma Abedin's BF Alex Soros's 'Insane Wealth and Power' is 'Everything She Cares About' in New Relationship: Sources

huma abedin alex soros wealth power everything care about relationship
Source: MEGA

Huma Abedin’s billionaire boyfriend Alex Soros's "insane wealth and power" was said to be “everything that she cares about” in the pair's new relationship.

By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Huma Abedin’s billionaire boyfriend Alex Soros's "insane wealth and power" was said to be “everything that she cares about” in the pair's new relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, announced their relationship via a Valentine’s Day Instagram post on Wednesday, insiders close to the new couple dished about the pair’s romance.

Article continues below advertisement
huma abedin alex soros everything cares about anthony weiner scandal
Source: MEGA

According to one source, Abedin and Soros are a “classic Clinton world couple.”

According to one source, Abedin and Soros are a “classic Clinton world couple.”

Abedin previously served as a top aide to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump, while Soros’s father – the hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist George Soros – was one of the top ten donors to Clinton’s failed campaign.

“It’s a classic Clinton world couple,” a former senior Clinton aide said this week, according to Page Six. “Alex is the perfect match for Huma. He’s insanely wealthy and powerful – everything that Huma cares about.”

“Huma always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is,” a major Democratic donor also added.

Article continues below advertisement
huma abedin alex soros everything cares about anthony weiner scandal
Source: @AlexSoros/Instagram

Abedin and Soros announced their relationship via a Valentine's Day Instagram post on Wednesday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abedin and Soros announced their relationship on Wednesday.

While Abedin was previously linked to actor Bradley Cooper, her romance with Soros would appear to be one of her first serious relationships since her split from disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Weiner fell from grace in May 2017 when he was accused of sexting with a minor. He later surrendered to the FBI and pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The disgraced congressman was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in September 2017. He and Abedin divorced that same month.

Article continues below advertisement
huma abedin alex soros everything cares about anthony weiner scandal
Source: MEGA

Abedin's ex-husband, disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, was arrested and sentenced in 2017 for sexting with a minor.

MORE ON:
Huma Abedin

“But he was my first love, and my greatest soulmate…then everything exploded,” Abedin said years after her divorce from Weiner. “He didn’t just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again.”

Flash forward to this month, and sources close to Abedin expressed high hopes regarding the former Clinton aide’s new romance with Soros.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Hopefully this will be a healthier relationship for Huma,” one friend told Page Six.

“Alex is obviously very wealthy and comes from a good family, she needs someone stable rather than anyone famous,” the insider continued. “He obviously doesn’t have that fame factor – Anthony clearly wanted to be the big cheese and she’s always gone for those guys.”

Article continues below advertisement
huma abedin alex soros everything cares about anthony weiner scandal
Source: MEGA

Abedin was previously linked to actor Bradley Cooper.

“She works so hard and she deserves happiness,” another friend told the outlet. “I just hope she’s happy – she’s been through so much.”

As for Alex Soros, he became one of the biggest Democratic players in American politics last year after taking over his father’s empire – including the nonprofit Open Society Foundation which distributes an estimated $1.5 billion every year to support liberal causes.

The younger Soros has expressed his dedication to political matters and even stated that he is "more political" than his father.

“I’m more political,” Abedin’s new beau said shortly after taking over his father’s empire in June 2023. “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.”

“He’s a political donor – he’s certainly very active,” an insider added this week. “He literally grew up with his dad hosting and being the biggest democratic donor in American politics.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.