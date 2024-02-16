Home > Exclusives > Cardi B Exclusive Star Brim, Cardi B’s BFF and Ex-Godmother of NYC Gang, Has Friends Write to Judge to Prove She Turned Life Around Since 2020 Arrest Source: MEGA: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE Cardi B's friend is pleading for no prison time. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim submitted a series of letters written by her friends about the changes she made in her life since quitting the Bloods gang — to convince the judge presiding over her criminal case to sentence her to probation. Brim, the ex-godmother to the 5-9 Brims in New York, filed a motion this week, obtained by RadarOnline.com, pleading for no prison time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardi was name dropped in Star's recent plea.

In 2020, Brim and several other gang members were arrested as part of a NYPD gang round-up. Cardi’s friend and associates were hit with various criminal charges over alleged gang activity. The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE Cardi's friend says she joined the gang at 12 but left in 2020.

Brim was accused of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a NYC strip club. The bartenders had allegedly disrespected one of her associates. As part of the case, Brim reached a deal and agreed to plead guilty to certain charges. She will be sentenced on February 21 — where she faces serious time behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE Brim said she's turned her life around.

In her newly filed motion, Brim pleaded with the judge to not throw the book at her. She detailed her rough childhood that included abuse from her mother and a father who turned his eye to the behavior. Brim said she joined the Bloods gang at 12. “Like many young people who are similarly situated, the gang became her family and a safe haven from the years of abuse heaped upon her at home,” her lawyer said.

Article continues below advertisement

In her filing, Brim said she never “succumbed” to the “expected trappings of gang life.” She said she never used or sold drugs or drank alcohol. Over time, Brim said she became “the highest-ranking female member of the 59 Brims.” However, the social media influencer said after her arrest she cut all ties with the Bloods gang.

Source: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

Article continues below advertisement

As part of her plea, Brim name-dropped Cardi as her friend. Her lawyer wrote about his client’s recent accomplishment. He said, “Her Instagram presence grew tremendously because of her friendship with Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B. Throughout the years, Star has developed skin care products, advertised other products and became an “influencer” – which has allowed her to earn additional income.”

Brim told the court her mother and father died from COVID, and she’s been working to rebuild her life ever since. She said she welcomed a child in 2020 and has been focused on creating stability for her family. Brim had her publicist Brittany Louis write a letter to the court to describe Brim’s character.

Article continues below advertisement

“For the last 3 years we’ve bonded over conversations about life, love and careers. She’s always been transparent about her regret for the way she used to be, and how she wishes she was never a part of a Gang. Now that she’s a mother she empathizes with the people she’s hurt, and knows that her actions were childish and immature,” she wrote. The publicist added, “She pled guilty to her charges and has taken full accountability for the pain she’s caused. In the past being around the wrong people caused Star to make the wrong choices, but time after time Star has shown me her loyalty and sincerity when it comes to her relationships and her family.”

She added, “She is finally living her true purpose. I genuinely believe that giving Star a lesser punishment will result in positivity for herself and the people she encounters.”