'Major Neurocognitive Disorder': Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson's Family Files for Conservatorship, Musician Unable to Care For Himself After Wife’s Death
Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson’s family are working to place the legendary musician under a conservatorship — due to his health failing quickly.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, LeeAnn Hard, Brian’s longtime business manager, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The filing explained that Brian’s wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson passed away on January 30, 2024. Hard said Melinda had attended to Brian’s daily needs, as “Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs, physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”
The rep added, “Mr. Wilson has an Advance Health Care Directive naming Mrs. Wilson his agent for his health care. However, Mr. Wilson's Advance Health Care Directive did not name a successor agent. Accordingly, a conservator of the person needs to be appointed for Mr. Wilson due to Mrs. Wilson's passing and the lack of successor agent named in his Advance Health Care Directive.”
Hard suggested she be co-conservator with Brian’s longtime publicist and manager, Jean Sievers.
A lawyer for Hard and Sievers said the duo, “have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them. Ms. Hard is not requesting the appointment of a conservator of the estate because Mr. Wilson has a trust, his assets are held in trust, and Ms. Hard is trustee of his trust.”
The petition said, “Mr. Wilson will remain in his home, and it is Ms. Siever's and Ms. Hard's intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are satisfied and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.”
Brian has 5 daughters and 2 sons.
The petition said Brian’s longtime psychiatrist agreed that the musician “lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment, and Mr.Wilson has a major neurocognitive disorder.
The judge has yet to sign off on the petition. The Blast was the first to report on the court filing.
The family released a statement on the matter.
It read, “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”
They added, “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”
“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the family ended.