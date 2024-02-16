'Major Neurocognitive Disorder': Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson's Family Files for Conservatorship, Musician Unable to Care For Himself After Wife’s Death

The filing explained that Brian’s wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson passed away on January 30, 2024. Hard said Melinda had attended to Brian’s daily needs, as “Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs, physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

The rep added, “Mr. Wilson has an Advance Health Care Directive naming Mrs. Wilson his agent for his health care. However, Mr. Wilson's Advance Health Care Directive did not name a successor agent. Accordingly, a conservator of the person needs to be appointed for Mr. Wilson due to Mrs. Wilson's passing and the lack of successor agent named in his Advance Health Care Directive.”