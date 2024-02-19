Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36 After Struggling With 'Mental Health Issues'

She died at a residence on Redfern Road, according to online records viewed by RadarOnline.com, and her body was received on Feb. 15.

Before her shocking death, Karter made a name for herself in the adult film industry in the mid-2000s. She won AVN awards while at the height of her career and modeled for Penthouse.

As of Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned that a GoFundMe launched in her honor raised $6,700 out of an $8k goal to help cover costs for her memorial services. Any additional donations will go toward a local animal rescue charity.

The fundraiser was put together by her friends Rachel and Megan, the owner of two fitness studios in the Northeast Ohio area, who described her as "a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend."

Kagney first came to their Cleveland studio in Nov. 2019, just after leaving behind Los Angeles.