Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36 After Struggling With 'Mental Health Issues'
Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter has tragically died at the age of 36, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
A rep for the Parma Police Department revealed she took her own life Thursday in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, according to reports.
She died at a residence on Redfern Road, according to online records viewed by RadarOnline.com, and her body was received on Feb. 15.
Before her shocking death, Karter made a name for herself in the adult film industry in the mid-2000s. She won AVN awards while at the height of her career and modeled for Penthouse.
As of Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned that a GoFundMe launched in her honor raised $6,700 out of an $8k goal to help cover costs for her memorial services. Any additional donations will go toward a local animal rescue charity.
The fundraiser was put together by her friends Rachel and Megan, the owner of two fitness studios in the Northeast Ohio area, who described her as "a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend."
Kagney first came to their Cleveland studio in Nov. 2019, just after leaving behind Los Angeles.
"She spent so much time at the studio, sometimes taking five or six classes per week, and threw herself into her training," they reflected. "Kagney finally decided she wanted to spread her wings and challenge herself even more, choosing to move to the Akron area and begin a studio of her own. This idea seed sprouted into reality when Alchemy Pole Fitness was born, the first pole studio in Akron and a safe space for so many."
They said her final class with them was on Feb. 7, less than two weeks before Karter sadly "took her own life in her home." Rachel and Megan revealed that she allegedly "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."
"As cold as the world could be, Kagney brought with her a light," they shared. "She loved deeply. And, because of that, she will be missed just as deeply."
Just weeks ago, Karter was all smiles in a selfie while telling her nearly 1 million Instagram followers that she would be dancing at Diamond Club Cleveland.
Fans of the star have since begun sharing their condolences on social media in the wake of her sudden passing.