Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Found Dead at 43 Alongside Boyfriend After Suspected Overdose
Jesse Jane, a 2000s adult film sensation, has died at 43. RadarOnline.com has learned the star and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were both tragically found dead during a welfare check on Wednesday.
Cops arrived at their residence in Moore, Oklahoma, near Northeast Third Street and Hickory Lane around 11 AM after Hasenmueller's employer had grown concerned after not hearing from him in a few days.
Law enforcement sources said it appears their deaths were drug-related, TMZ reported.
Both were discovered deceased and it's unclear when they died. The cause and manner of death for Jesse (real name: Cindy Howell) and Hasenmueller will be determined by a medical examiner.
Before her sudden passing, the Texas native had made a name for herself in the adult film industry.
She was notably the November 2010 Australian Penthouse Pet of the Month and had an exclusive contract with Digital Playground from 2002 to 2014.
Jesse has been inducted into the AVN, XRCO, and NightMoves Halls of Fames and appeared in Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge, which reportedly had an $8 million budget, Island Fever 4, and Jesse Jane Heat.
She also had cameos in film and TV, including Starsky & Hutch, Entourage, and The Bad Girls Club, plus was featured in the 2009 CNBC documentary Porn: Business of Pleasure.
"It's a job. And, you have to treat it like a job," Jesse said about her roles in X-rated flicks, noting the industry had become her livelihood.
"I'm a mom. I have a family. You know, I bought a house. It's the way you pay your bills. And, there's a lot more that goes into it than just having sex on films."
Jesse built up a fanbase and would sign autographs when she went to the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas.
"When you do adult movies and don't market yourself…you're just an adult performer. I want to be a brand," she added. "You always have to have a back up plan because the truth is you can't do this business forever."
Known to interact with her supporters, Jesse shared, "I think that I'm more personable as a person. I love meeting my fans. I know that my fans make me who I am."
Jesse was formerly married to Rick Patrick from 2005 to 2012.