Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > PAWN STARS

'Pawn Stars' Personality Rick Harrison Says Son Died of Fentanyl Overdose

pawn stars star rick harrisons son adam dead at in tragic overdose
Source: @rick_harrison/Instagram

Rick Harrison revealed his son's death

By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rick Harrison believes his 39-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pawn Stars personality revealed what he thinks Adam's cause of death was and blamed the border crisis for his son's tragic passing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Harrison's representative told TMZ on Monday. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

RadarOnline.com reached out to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office for comment.

pawn stars star rick harrisons son adam dead at in tragic overdose
Source: MEGA

Harrison revealed he found out that Adam's life had come to an end at the age of 39 on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Harrison revealed he found out that Adam's life had come to an end at the age of 39 on Friday.

While Harrison and his loved ones suspected an overdose at the time, the details were unclear. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed they were handling the investigation.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," his loved ones said in their initial statement.

The reality star shared a separate tribute to his son on social media. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Harrison wrote over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
pawn stars star rick harrisons son adam dead at in tragic overdose
Source: MEGA

He believes his son died of a fentanyl overdose.

Adam did not appear in any Pawn Star episodes; however, his famous father is credited with a whopping 491 between 2009 and 2003. It was reported that Adam assisted sometimes at the world-famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Sin City alongside his family, but he later pursued his own endeavors.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
PAWN STARS
Article continues below advertisement
pawn stars star rick harrisons son adam dead at in tragic overdose
Source: MEGA

Harrison and his family own the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop featured on the reality show.

Adam was one of Harrison's three children with his first wife, Kim. Little information is available regarding Adam's personal and professional life other than he chose a career in some type of trade instead of reality television.

But TV came naturally to Harrison and one of his sons.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides Adam, Harrison is also a dad to Jake and Corey. The latter has appeared on the reality show for almost as long as his famous dad, first appearing on the program in 2009.

Corey shared a tribute to his brother on social media following his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Posting a throwback photo of them in the bath during their childhood, Corey said, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba." His tribute has collected more than 38k likes from followers.

R.I.P.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.