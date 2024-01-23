'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star David Gail's Death Being Investigated as Possible Overdose
The sudden death of Beverly Hills, 90210 star David Gail is being investigated as a possible overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
News of the beloved soap opera star's sudden passing broke over the weekend. He was 58 years old.
According to TMZ, law enforcement confirmed that the investigation into Gail's death is ongoing, but said they're looking into the possibility of a fatal drug overdose.
Law enforcement noted that no foul play is suspected but said they're awaiting toxicology reports to determine a cause of death, further pointing to a potential overdose.
Potential substances that may have played a factor in Gail's death remain unknown at this time.
Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, posted a touching Instagram tribute on Saturday in memoriam of her brother.
"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," Colmenares wrote, adding her brother was "always my wingman always my best friend, ready to face anything," and "anyone" with her.
"I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being," Colmenares concluded the caption, "missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."
As this outlet reported, podcast host Peter Ferriero, who recaps Beverly Hills, 90210 episodes, announced the actor's passing on Sunday.
Ferriero further asked grieving fans not to Google Gail's death, adding that the actor's family would give an update when they're ready. "I am sharing what I've been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you," he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In an Instagram story, Ferriero's page paid homage to Gail by sharing clips from his appearance on the show, captioning the post, "In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast."
During his podcast appearance, Gail expressed gratitude for Beverly Hills, 90210, and all that the show gave to him and his career. Ferriero also spoke highly of Gail in a comment on his sister's Instagram post.
"David was a kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more. He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all," Ferriero wrote.
In addition to Beverly Hills, 90210, Gail was also known for his portrayal of Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles from 1999 to 2000. Over the course of his career, he also starred in Robin's Hoods, Savannah, The Round Table, Matlock, and JAG.