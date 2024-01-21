'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor and 'Port Charles' Soap Opera Star David Gail Dead at 58
Soap opera star David Gail, best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles, has passed away at the age of 58. RadarOnline.com has learned.
His death was confirmed by Peter Ferriero, host of a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast, via Instagram Story.
Gail's friends recently informed Ferriero of the actor's passing. In honor of the actor's memory, the podcaster posted throwback footage of Gail's appearance on his podcast.
The Instagram page of Ferriero's podcast wrote, "In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast," referring to clips of Gail discussing his character's engagement on Beverly Hills, 90210.
The news of Gail's death has left the soap opera community mourning. Ferriero has asked fans to refrain from searching for news about Gail's death on Google, as the family will report it in due time.
He wrote on his Instagram Story, "I am sharing what I've been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you."
Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, also shared her thoughts on her brother's passing.
In an emotional Instagram post, she expressed her deep bond with him, saying, "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone with me."
Colmenares ended her tribute by saying, "Missing you every second of every day forever, there will never be another." Her heartfelt words capture the immense loss felt by those close to Gail.
The cause of Gail's death has not been publicly confirmed. He played the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles, taking over from Michael Dietz in 1999.
Gail ultimately left the show in 2000.
In addition to his work on Port Charles, Gail also appeared on TV shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Robin's Hoods, Savannah, The Round Table, Matlock, and JAG throughout his career.
During an appearance on the Beverly Hills Show podcast in April 2021, Gail expressed his gratitude for the show and the experiences it brought him.
2024 has already seen the loss of many celebrities, including Speed Racer star Christian Oliver, who died at the age of 51 in a fatal plane crash on January 5. We've also seen the loss of Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul and beloved Caddyshack actress Cindy Morgan on January 6.