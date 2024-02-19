Home > Omg > Billie Eilish WATCH: Billie Eilish Seemingly Takes Shot at TikTokers Attending People's Choice Awards Source: MEGA Billie Eilish appeared to disapprove of all the TikTokers at the People's Choice Awards. By: Whitney Vasquez Feb. 19 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish appeared to disapprove of all the TikTokers in the building at the People's Choice Awards and was caught mouthing off about their attendance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The What Was I Made For? singer, 22, sat next to Australian-born superstar Kylie Minogue, 55, at Sunday's program when the alleged diss went down.

In a video that spread like wildfire, Eilish was spotted having a private conversation with Minogue, in which she seemed to take a jab at the number of influencers in the building. At the time, she was unaware she was being filmed. Leaning in close to the Can't Get You Out Of My Head icon, Eilish looked annoyed after a group in the background began screaming wildly behind the scenes.

Source: MEGA Billie's private conversation with Kylie Minogue was filmed.

That's when the nine-time Grammy winner gave a disapproving look, seemingly referencing the squealing group of influencers. "There's a lot of TikTokers here," Eilish said before shaking her head and stating something along the lines of "I don't need it." At one point during the video, the Ocean Eyes singer noticed she was being filmed and used her hand to cover her mouth as she continued talking to Minogue to conceal what she said next.

kylie minogue & billie eilish at the 2024 people's choice awards #PCAs pic.twitter.com/oSb660mb68 — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) February 19, 2024

While it's unclear exactly which of the TikTokers who were in attendance Eilish was talking about, there are plenty of possible suspects. The People's Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday and was crawling with Bravolebrities and social media stars.

Source: MEGA James Charles and Chris Olsen were amongst the TikTokers at the People's Choice Awards that Billie could have been talking about.

TikTokers like Tana Mongeau, Alix Earle, Chris Olsen, Gigi Gorgeous, and James Charles were just some of the famous TikTokers socializing amongst mainstream celebrities. Eilish's opinion seemed to be the popular one on social media. Several people applauded the star for her viewpoint.

"TikTokers do suck tho - so i dont blame her," one user responded on X. "I stand with Billie!" shared another. "I completely agree," posted a third. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Eilish and the influencers' reps for comment.

Source: MEGA Eilish accepted the award for the TV Performance of the Year for her acting debut in Donald Glover's Prime Video series 'Swarm.'

It was a big night for Eilish, who took home the award for the TV Performance of the Year for her acting debut in Donald Glover's Prime Video series Swarm. During her acceptance speech, she praised Glover for making her "the artist that I am today" and her costar Dominique Fishback, whom she created for bringing "her whole c---- into that show. "And she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her. She deserves this more than I do. She's incredible, she is beautiful, she is talented, she should be cast in everything forever," Eilish said.

