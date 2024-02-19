Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive ‘Illegal Interrogation’: Rapper Boosie Badazz Demands Statements He Made to Detective Following Gun Arrest Be Suppressed Ahead of Federal Trial Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 19 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Rapper Boosie Badazz demanded statements he made to a detective not be used as evidence in his upcoming criminal trial. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Boosie and his legal team asked that certain remarks the rapper made to Detective Williams be suppressed.

Boosie accused Williams of interrogating him without “first advising him of his rights.” He said Detective Williams violated his “Fifth Amendment right to be free from compulsory self-incrimination and to due process of law.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in May 2023, Boosie [real name: Torrence Hatch] was arrested in San Diego.

The police said they saw an Instagram livestream that showed Boosie with a black handgun tucked into his waistband. The rapper was in town filming a music video. Officers deployed a helicopter to track Boosie down. Officers discovered two handguns in the car. The rapper was charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

However, the state dismissed the firearm possession charge. Boosie was then arrested on June 14 on federal charges over the incident. Boosie was released on $100k bond despite prosecutors’ attempts to keep him locked up. The feds claimed Boosie was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The rapper told officers that the guns found belonged to his security guard. He said the gun in his waistband was only used for the music video. In his newly filed motion, Boosie said, he was arrested by “numerous San Diego Police Department officers while driving to pick up food after shooting a music video in San Diego.”

“He, his security guard, and the person driving them, were all arrested and escorted to the San Diego Police Headquarters. While there, Mr. Hatch asked the officers to test his blood sugar. They appear to have done so, but instead of providing Mr. Hatch with medical treatment, they “impound[ed] the blood sample used to test Mr. Hatch’s blood sugar levels . . . to obtain [his] DNA,” his lawyer said. Boosie said a “steam of officers attempted to” interview him in an interrogation room. The musician said he was charged but never Mirandized.

He said Detective Sharreiff, “was the first to try to interrogate Mr. Hatch. But Mr. Hatch was visibly agitated, as he was experiencing a surge in symptoms due to low blood sugar. Detective Sharreiff’s attempts at interrogating him were unsuccessful, and he eventually he gave up.” Boosie said Williams then entered the room. The rapper’s lawyer said Williams placed a photo on the table “… [and] told [Boosie] this is why he was at police headquarters. The photo was posted on Instagram and in the photo [Boosie] was standing at the video shoot wearing the same clothes, and you could clearly see a black Glock style handgun tucked in the back of his waistband. Detective Williams said ‘that’s a gun.’”

“Detective Williams’s deliberate actions compelled Mr. Hatch to explain why the gun was in his pocket,” the motion read. “A suspect’s statements made during custodial interrogation cannot be used against him at trial unless the suspect is first advised of his right to remain silent, the fact that his statements may be used against him, and his right to the presence of counsel prior to questioning.” A judge has yet to rule on Boosie’s motion.