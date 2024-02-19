Evidence Missed: JonBenét Ramsey Dad and Brother Agree With Stun Gun Theory as Investigators Probe Case With 'Striking' Similarities

Colorado County coroner Dr. Michael Doberson was the person to present the shocking stun gun theory after he previously experimented using an anesthetized pig to compare the injuries in another case where the victim had similar markings.

"The pictures indicate that. When she went to bed that night, those marks were not there," her brother insisted.

For her father, John Bennett, and brother, John Andrew, it still feels like yesterday when JonBenét was a part of their lives, they said while appearing on 60 Minutes Australia.

John said it "shouldn't have been a hard case to solve," claiming it seemed the Boulder Police Department was determined to place the blame on himself and his late wife, Patsy, after their little girl was found strangled to death alongside a ransom note inside their family home in Colorado on Dec. 26, 1996.