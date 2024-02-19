Excess Fat Removal Surgeries in High Demand Due to "Skinny Shots"

Whether you are a celebrity in the public eye or not, losing weight and adopting a healthy lifestyle are certainly positive choices, but there is a downside that people don't like to talk about: sagging skin. People are often disappointed and frustrated when the elation of their weight loss accomplishment is overshadowed by sagging skin. Mia Aesthetics, a popular plastic surgery clinic in Austin, has noticed a large increase in patients seeking skin removal and tightening procedures thanks to the prevalence of new drugs often called “skinny shots.”

What are Skinny Shots?

Skinny shots are two new injectable drugs that have come on the market in the last few years. These two drugs go by four different names, which can prove confusing. The reason is that these drugs were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes and later prescribed for weight loss—a desirable side effect of the drugs. The first drug, semaglutide, is branded as Ozempic when sold for diabetes and as Wegovy when sold as a weight loss drug. The second drug, tirzepatide, goes by the name Mounjaro for diabetics and Zepbound when used for weight loss. In both cases, the only difference is the amount of medication prescribed for diabetes versus weight loss.

Why are Skinny Shots So Popular?

Why are these shots suddenly taking the medical world by storm? As Mia Aesthetics’ board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kashyap succinctly puts it, “Because of their impressive success rate. We are seeing dynamic results that are revolutionizing obesity treatment.” These medications may just be the most effective weight loss drugs that medical science has ever provided, and people aren't wasting any time seeking prescriptions. In clinical trials, patients taking semaglutide lost up to 20% or more of their body weight. In similar studies, those taking tirzepatide lost up to 22% of their total starting weight.

Why Sagging Skin Happens

Unfortunately, weight loss is often accompanied by sagging skin. And it doesn't take the kind of dramatic weight loss associated with bariatric surgery to cause issues. “A weight loss of 50 pounds is enough to cause some loose skin.,” warns Dr. Kashyap. Skin often sags after weight loss because it lacks elasticity. This can be due to age or because the skin has simply stretched too far to recover. Sometimes the weight loss just happens too quickly, and the body doesn't have time to respond the way it normally would.

Tummy Tucks After Weight Loss

There is no exercise that targets loose skin, so it’s not possible to exercise it away. Surgical intervention is almost always necessary, and the tummy tuck is one of the most common surgeries for getting rid of excess skin. Mia Aesthetics has noticed a large uptick in requests for this surgery as weight loss drugs have become increasingly popular. During this procedure, the surgeon makes an incision low on the abdomen from hip to hip. They then remove the excess skin and, if necessary, repair any damage to the abdominal muscles that may have occurred due to pregnancy or injury. The skin of the stomach is then pulled taut and the incision closed.

Other Cosmetic Surgeries That Can Help

Loose skin on the abdomen is common after a significant weight loss, but other areas of the body may also require some attention. There are other plastic surgeries that may be able to remove excess or loose skin, including a: Thigh lift

Knee lift

Arm lift

Face lift

Non-Surgical Options

Although surgery is required to correct large pockets of sagging skin, Dr. Kashyap points out that “a less invasive approach is sometimes possible when the skin is loose but not so loose that it hangs.” This procedure, known as J-Plasma, works on the principle that heat shrinks things. Apply too much heat in the dryer and a favorite pair of jeans can quickly shrink. The same is true of the skin. The problem is that skin will burn before it gets hot enough to get smaller. Enter J-Plasma. During this procedure, a small transmitter is placed just beneath the skin that emits a specific radio frequency (RF) to heat and shrink the skin. Helium is passed through the area at the same time, resulting in a cooling effect. Together the helium and RF waves create J-Plasma to safely shrink the skin and eliminate sagging.

Filling in the Gaps

When people lose weight, they don’t get to control where they lose it from. Sometimes weight is lost in the face and cheeks, resulting in a gaunt look often called Ozempic face. This condition can cause sagging skin and a hollow appearance that makes people look significantly older. A facelift can correct loose skin, but it won’t fix hollow cheeks. In this case, clinics like Mia Aesthetics can often use dermal fillers to plump the cheeks and restore a more youthful appearance. Whatever the reason, people who aren’t pleased with their new body after losing weight don’t have to learn to live with their problems. A plastic surgeon can often help and sometimes can do so without the need for surgery. When surgery is necessary, a qualified plastic surgeon can help guide patients to the correct procedure for them so that they can have the body they envisioned when they started their weight loss journey.