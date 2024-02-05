President Biden Accused of Calling Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu a 'Bad F------ Guy' Behind Closed Doors: Report
President Joe Biden was recently accused of calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “bad f------ guy” amid the ongoing and escalating war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly four months after Hamas first attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, the foreign policy relationship between Washington, D.C. and Tel Aviv has reportedly started to sour.
According to Politico, Biden’s support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza has cost the 81-year-old leader millions of votes in the upcoming general election slated for November.
Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza have also reportedly left the Biden Administration feeling “deeply suspicious” of the Israeli prime minister – with Biden allegedly calling Netanyahu a “bad f------ guy” in private.
“Like everyone in the administration and any Democrat with a pulse, he’s deeply suspicious of Benjamin Netanyahu, and privately has called the Israeli prime minister a ‘bad f------ guy,’ according to people who’ve talked to the president,” Politico reported on Sunday.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has since refuted the reports that President Biden called Netanyahu a “bad f------ guy” behind closed doors.
Bates insisted that the two world leaders have maintained a “respectful” relationship despite their disagreements about approaching Hamas and the war in Gaza.
“The president did not say that, nor would he,” the White House spokesperson responded. “[Biden and Netanyahu] have a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”
Even more startling are the reports that President Biden is "afraid" that Netanyahu and Israel want to drag the U.S. into a larger war in the Middle East in a bid to save their own skin amid the escalating and devastating ongoing conflict.
“Biden’s deep-seated fear: that Netanyahu is eager to drag the U.S. into a wider war in the Middle East, a conflict that would ensure American weapons keep flowing to the region, troops soon follow and, in the maelstrom, international pressure on him to agree to a Gaza cease-fire and his domestic political difficulties both dissipate,” Politico wrote on Sunday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden initially pledged his support for Israel after Hamas attacked the nation and killed more than 1,400 citizens on October 7.
Biden flew to Tel Aviv shortly after the October 7 attack against southern Israel to meet with Netanyahu, and the U.S. leader later urged Congress to pass a security package for Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack.
Flash forward to December, and President Biden suggested that his support for Israel was waning due to the “indiscriminate bombing” taking place in Gaza by the Israeli forces.
“They're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” President Biden said during a private event on December 12.
“[Netanyahu] has to change this government,” Biden continued at the time. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult. [Netanyahu’s] got a tough decision to make. This is the most conservative government in Israel's history.”
While Biden has reportedly urged Netanyahu to slowly withdraw his forces from Gaza, the Israeli prime minister has vowed to keep fighting until every member of Hamas is eradicated and every Israeli hostage is freed.