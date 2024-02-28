Your tip
Letter with Suspicious White Powder Sent to Judge Engoron's Chambers Following $365 Million Trump Judgment: Report

Feb. 28 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

A letter with white powder was reportedly sent to the Manhattan chambers of Arthur Engoron, the judge who made the $454 million civil fraud judgment against former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a source in the investigation, the letter was sent on Wednesday, February 28 — the same day Trump's lawyers filed a $1,800 motion to appeal the ruling.

Source: MEGA

The Manhattan judge who ruled against Trump recieved a letter with a suspicious powder in it.

Judge Engoron's mail undergoes daily pre-screening, ensuring his safety by preventing direct contact with any dangerous substances.

According to NBC New York, the source revealed that the envelope, addressed to the judge at 60 Centre Street, also contained a letter. Moreover, two court staffers were exposed to the powder but initially showed no signs of harm from the exposure.

Source: MEGA

The letter was sent the same day Trump filed to appeal Judge Engoron's ruling.

The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Engoron’s February 16 verdict in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit against the former president.

Trump’s lawyers wrote in court papers that they're asking the appeals court to decide whether Engoron "committed errors of law and/or fact" and whether he abused his discretion and/or his jurisdiction.

Source: MEGA

Trump is order to pay $350 million plus interest for committing fraud in New York.

Former Federal Prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek on Monday that if Trump does not front the cash or secure an appeal bond, his appeal would be dismissed.

Rahmani also added that there was "no reason to wait" since the fine against the ex-president accrues interest each day that passes.

"It's a lot of money, and bond companies may be hesitant to potentially have to enforce the agreement against a sitting president, so it may take some time to get the cash together or a bond in place," he wrote.

Source: Radar

Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has frequently called the criminal charges against him a "political witch hunt" spearheaded by Joe Biden and the Department of Justice.

The former New York businessman turned GOP frontrunner currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.

The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information. If convicted of every charge, he could face up to 300 years behind bars.

Neither Trump nor his team have commented on the news of the powder delivered to the judge's chambers.

