Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison for Perjury During Ex-president's Civil Fraud Trial
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Donald Trump's organization, pleaded guilty this week to perjury charges related to his testimony in Trump's civil fraud case in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Monday, Weisselberg, 76, admitted in Manhattan state court to lying under oath during testimony in 2020 and 2023, and during a trial last October.
The former Trump CFO will reportedly receive five months in prison upon his sentencing hearing next month, according to Daily Mail.
Weisselberg’s five-month prison sentence will mark his second stint behind bars after serving time last year for tax evasion.
“It is a crime to lie in depositions and at trial – plain and simple,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said after Weisselberg’s guilty plea.
It should also be noted that Weisselberg’s recent plea deal means that while he will return to prison, he won't be required to testify at Trump's upcoming hush-money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The plea agreement also does not require Weisselberg to cooperate further or testify at the hush-money trial once it begins later this month on March 25.
Prosecutors have also agreed not to pursue additional charges related to Weisselberg’s time at the Trump Organization.
“Allen Weisselberg looks forward to putting this situation behind him,” the former Trump CFO’s lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, said in a statement following Monday’s hearing.
According to Daily Mail, Weisselberg confessed to lying about his knowledge of how Trump's Manhattan penthouse was valued on financial statements during his court appearance.
The plea deal reportedly cited his age and admission of guilt – resulting in the five-month sentence. It should be noted that committing perjury in New York could carry a maximum prison term of seven years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Judge Arthur Engoron found in the recent civil fraud case that Trump, Weisselberg, and others deceived financial institutions by inflating Trump's wealth on documents.
While Trump was fined a whopping $455 million, Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million because that was the amount of money he received as severance from the Trump Organization. Both are appealing Judge Engoron’s judgment ruling.
Judge Engoron also criticized Weisselberg's testimony as "intentionally evasive" and questioned his credibility as a witness due to his severance agreement – which allegedly restricted his cooperation with law enforcement.
“The Trump Organization keeps Weisselberg on a short leash, and it shows,” the judge wrote in his ruling last month.
Weisselberg previously faced a tax evasion case and testified against the Trump Organization, claiming Trump was unaware of the scheme. He was released from Rikers Island in April 2023 after serving time for that case.
He will officially be sentenced to five months in prison on April 10.