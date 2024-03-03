Donald Trump Falsely Claims 82% of Voters Believe the 2020 Election Was 'Rigged'
Former President Donald Trump stirred controversy once again as he claimed in a recent rally that a staggering 82% of the country believes the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" in favor of Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unsubstantiated claim was made at a 'Get Out The Vote' rally in North Carolina, where Trump told a crowd of his supporters, "What happened at that last election was a disgrace, and we’re not going to let it happen again."
"We’re not going to let it happen again. Did you ever notice they want to go after the people that find out where the cheating was — and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, OK? You can’t have a country with that," he continued. "A poll came out, 82% — but they go after the people — they don’t go after the people that rigged the election — they go after the people that looking, they’re looking for the people that rigged the election. And that’s the people they go after."
"They got away with something; they’re never going to get away with it again."
The source and timing of the poll Trump cited remains unclear. However, the Public Religion Research Institute released the results of its American Values Survey in November 2021.
The survey focused on extremism, conspiracies, and QAnon, revealing that 82% of "Republicans who most trust Fox News" either "completely agree" or "mostly agree" that the election was stolen from Trump.
This stark contrast with the overall respondents, where only 31% believed the same, indicates a significant disparity in beliefs based on media preference.
Despite these statistics and Trump's outlandish claims, the election results were legally validated after several recounts, and Joe Biden was duly elected as the President of the United States.
During a recent Trump rally at the border, Fox News had to cut away from the ex-president's speech as soon as he brought up the 2020 election to remind their viewers that Biden was the rightful winner of the national contest — to the dismay of several Trump supporters watching the conservative news network.
According to Reall Clear Politics, Trump has a growing lead against Biden in national polls, currently sitting at 47.8% of likely voters supporting him over the current president, who's only polling at 45.5%.