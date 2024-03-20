Do Nothing Approach: Trump May Let Attorney General Letitia James Seize Trump Tower Instead of Paying Bond, Insiders Say

"Even if there is a taking, it doesn't mean he can't take it back later," one source said, according to the New York Post. That isn't a guarantee, however, as the New York AG's Office could decide to sell off any properties it confiscates in order to recover the cash penalties owed.

Friends reasoned that he may go with that move as Trump believes he has a strong case and the chances are good that he could recover the assets on appeal.

Trump's lawyers said earlier this week that it had been a massive struggle for the embattled GOP frontrunner to secure a bond after he was turned down by 30 insurance companies.