Do Nothing Approach: Trump May Let Attorney General Letitia James Seize Trump Tower Instead of Paying Bond, Insiders Say
Donald Trump is just days away from the deadline to post a nine-figure bond in the New York civil fraud case against him and insiders said he is considering letting it pass, allowing Attorney General Letitia James seize his bank accounts or buildings including Trump Tower, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said the former president may opt for the do nothing approach with the belief that it may work out more favorably for him in the end, according to a Wednesday report.
"Even if there is a taking, it doesn't mean he can't take it back later," one source said, according to the New York Post. That isn't a guarantee, however, as the New York AG's Office could decide to sell off any properties it confiscates in order to recover the cash penalties owed.
Friends reasoned that he may go with that move as Trump believes he has a strong case and the chances are good that he could recover the assets on appeal.
Trump's lawyers said earlier this week that it had been a massive struggle for the embattled GOP frontrunner to secure a bond after he was turned down by 30 insurance companies.
He has until Monday — that is, unless the appeals court agrees to grant his motion to delay fronting the money until after the appeal is heard.
Although it is speculated that Trump may "go nuclear" with a Chapter 11 filing to protect his real estate assets across Manhattan, that may not align with what he is trying to accomplish in his 2024 bid. "He's been there and done that," one tipster close to the politician said.
"He doesn't want pity or for anyone to feel sorry for him," added an insider who claimed he has not chosen to raise funds via wealthy "friends and supporters" despite his connections.
"He will do what he has to do. He has plenty of wealthy friends who would help him if asked, but he's not asking, as far as I'm aware," said the source.
Trump and the other defendants were previously found civilly liable for committing illegal acts and defrauding business partners by providing inaccurate asset values.
The judge ordered Trump to pay more than $354 million in penalties, plus interest.