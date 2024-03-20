MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Roasts Jared Kushner Over Donald Trump's $454M Appeal Bond Struggle: 'Why Won’t Jared Help His Father-in-Law?'
The cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe roasted Jared Kushner this week regarding Donald Trump’s ongoing struggle to secure a $454 million appeal bond in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski and her guest, former Senator Claire McCaskill, roasted Kushner on Wednesday morning.
Although the pair started their discussion with a focus on the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the conversation quickly turned to Trump’s financial woes and the $2 billion Ivanka Trump’s husband received from Saudi Arabia in 2021.
“These guys get so wrapped up in their bubble of MAGA and, you know, ‘Anything we can do to make Biden look bad makes Trump happy, and therefore we’ve got to do it,’ that they lose sight of the voters that will make a difference,” McCaskill said on Wednesday morning.
“And I think for most voters, they see that there is no ‘there’ there,” she continued. “And this is just another example of hypocrisy, especially when it comes to Jared Kushner and his $2 billion, who, by the way, won’t even lend his father-in-law a billion of it so he can appeal his case.”
Brzezinski then chimed in and inquired about why Kushner might not lend ex-President Trump the nearly $500 million he needs to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s massive civil fraud judgment.
The Morning Joe co-host speculated about a possible “rift” between Trump and his billionaire son-in-law.
She also suggested that the “corruption” would come “full circle” if Kushner did lend Trump some of the $2 billion Kushner received from Saudi Arabia after leaving the White House in 2021.
“Why won’t he do that?” Brzezinski asked. “Why won’t Jared help his father-in-law?”
“Is there a rift?” she continued. “I mean, he made $2 billion. It’s not like you can’t just fork over the Saudi money to help Trump pay off his civil judgment.”
“I mean, my God, that would be just perfect, wouldn’t it?” Brzezinski concluded. “Full circle. Corruption.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has until Monday to post a $454 million appeal bond before New York Attorney General Letitia James is allowed to start seizing the ex-president’s assets.
Trump even rushed to Truth Social on Monday to complain that he might be “forced to sell great assets” at “fire sale prices” to make up the $454 million needed for the appeal bond.
“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” Trump fumed on Monday. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone.”
“Does that make sense?” he added.
Trump’s 2024 campaign team then appeared to contradict the ex-president and insisted that their boss was not in “panic mode” regarding his struggle to secure the nearly $500 million appeal bond before Monday’s deadline.
“These baseless innuendos are pure b-------,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said on Tuesday night.