'Pure B-------': Donald Trump's Campaign Team Denies Reports Ex-prez is in 'Panic Mode' Over Struggle to Secure $454M Appeal Bond
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign team fired back at CNN this week after the network claimed the ex-president was in “panic mode” following his failure to secure $454 million to post an appeal bond in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come ahead of Trump’s appeal deadline on Monday, CNN star Kaitlan Collins published a scathing report titled: “Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond.”
According to Collins, Trump and his team were desperate to find wealthy supporters to help the ex-president liquidate assets and make up the nearly $500 million needed to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s civil fraud judgment.
“Trump’s team has sought out wealthy supporters and weighed what assets could be sold – and fast,” Collins reported on Tuesday night.
“The presumptive GOP presidential nominee himself has become increasingly concerned about the optics the March 25 deadline could present,” she continued, “especially the prospect that someone whose identity has long been tied to his wealth would confront financial crisis.”
But Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung quickly fired back at Collins and CNN’s reporting.
Cheung called the network’s claims nothing more than “baseless innuendos” and “pure b-------.”
“These baseless innuendos are pure b-------,” Cheung responded in a statement on Tuesday night.
“President Trump has filed a motion to stay the unjust, unconstitutional, un-American judgment from New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a political Witch Hunt brought by a corrupt Attorney General,” he continued.
“A bond of this size would be an abuse of the law, contradict bedrock principals of our Republic, and fundamentally undermine the rule of law in New York.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has until Monday, March 25, to post a $454 appeal bond to stay Judge Engoron’s massive civil fraud judgment against the ex-president.
If Trump does not secure the appeal bond, New York Attorney General Letitia James could start seizing properties and other assets owned by the embattled ex-president.
Meanwhile, Trump himself suggested that he might be “forced to sell” assets to cover the whopping $454 million appeal bond – something that seemingly contradicted Cheung’s fiery response to CNN on Tuesday night.
“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” Trump fumed on Truth Social this past Monday. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone.”
“Does that make sense?” Trump asked before attacking Judge Engoron and Attorney General James further.
Attorney General James said she was “very confident” in her civil fraud case against Trump last month and emphasized that she was “prepared to make sure” the ex-president’s $454 million judgment gets paid in full.
Trump’s lawyers also asked an appeals court to step in this past Monday. They admitted that it was “practically impossible” for Trump to secure a bond to cover the $454 million judgment appeal after 30 lenders turned the ex-president down.