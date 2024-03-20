'Pure B-------': Donald Trump's Campaign Team Denies Reports Ex-prez is in 'Panic Mode' Over Struggle to Secure $454M Appeal Bond

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign team fired back at CNN this week after the network claimed the ex-president was in “panic mode” following his failure to secure $454 million to post an appeal bond in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come ahead of Trump’s appeal deadline on Monday, CNN star Kaitlan Collins published a scathing report titled: “Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond.”