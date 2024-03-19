Liz Cheney Warns GOP Donors 'Better Beware' After 'Desperate for Money' Donald Trump Takes Over RNC
Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney warned Republican donors to “beware” after Donald Trump took over the RNC amid his mounting legal and financial woes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cheney took to X on Monday night to warn GOP donors about Trump’s recent takeover of the Republican National Committee.
She alluded to the former president’s struggle to secure an appeal bond following the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him in New York, asking whether it was “just a coincidence” that Trump took over the RNC just when he became “desperate for money.”
“Is it just a coincidence that Donald Trump took over the RNC, fired most of its Republican staff, and installed his daughter-law as co-chair at the same time he’s become desperate for money and can’t post bond?” the former GOP lawmaker tweeted.
“Donors better beware,” Cheney added on Monday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cheney’s startling warning came after Trump ousted RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and placed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair of the Republican Party earlier this month.
"It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the Republican National Committee for seven years as Chairwoman to elect Republicans and grow our Party," McDaniel said during her RNC resignation announcement in February.
McDaniel officially stepped down as chair of the RNC on March 8 and Eric Trump’s wife was named co-chair that same day.
Meanwhile, Cheney’s warning on Monday night also came just hours after Trump’s legal team admitted that the ex-president failed to secure a loan to cover the $454 million he needs to appeal the civil fraud judgment against him in New York.
“Defendants' ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment's full amount is a practical impossibility,'' a court filing filed by Trump’s legal team read.
“These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers,” Trump’s legal team added.
Hours later, Trump complained that he would be “forced to sell great assets” at “fire sale prices” to cover the $454 million civil fraud appeal bond.
“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” Trump fumed on Truth Social. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone.”
“Does that make sense?” he asked before attacking the judge and attorney general in the case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the RNC paid several of Trump’s legal fees before his daughter-in-law was named co-chair earlier this month.
A February report found that the RNC “spent more than $50 million on legal costs last year as he faced a barrage of lawsuits and criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions.”