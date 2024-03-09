Your tip
Lara Trump Mocked as a 'Nepo Hire' After RNC Co-chair Nomination Speech Goes Viral

Source: MEGA

Lara Trump was mercilessly mocked as a 'nepo hire' after a RNC video went viral.

Mar. 8 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump has been branded the "Nepo Chair" after a video of her lack of qualifications went viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lara, 41, has beefed up her political participation amid her father-in-law's third presidential campaign. On Friday, she was elected the co-chair of the Republican Party by RNC officials at a meeting in Houston, Texas.

Source: MEGA

Lara was branded a 'nepo hire' after being named co-chair of the Republican Party by RNC officials on Friday.

While pro-Trump supporters applauded Lara's nomination, a video of the RNC speaker introducing the new co-chair has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

"In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth," the speaker said.

Source: @ACYN/X

A speech nominating Lara for RNC co-chair went viral for the wrong reasons.

As OK Magazine.com reported, Lara quickly became the target of trolls after the video made its rounds on social media.

CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere mocked Lara and replied to a clip of the speech on X, "This is a speech explaining why the daughter in law of the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party was given a position running the Republican Party."

Source: MEGA

Lara has increased her political involvement as of late and spoke at a recent CPAC event.

Donald Trump

MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who served in both the Obama and Biden administrations, also took a dig at Lara's nomination speech, saying, "Someone wrote this line and thought it was going to kill it.. ‘God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called."

"They’re just admitting she’s a nepo hire," another X user claimed.

Source: MEGA

Outgoing chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Trump 'deserves to have the team he wants' during her resignation speech on Friday.

While Critics mocked the speech, others scoffed at the blatant display of nepotism and raised concerns of a Trump family member at the helm of the Republican party.

Lara has already made it clear that she will use her power to propel her father-in-law's political aspirations, even going as far as vowing to use "every single penny" the RNC has toward the Trump campaign.

Nonetheless, outgoing RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel backed the controversial decision and signaled her support for the ex-president in her resignation speech on Friday, "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants."

Indeed, Trump has been criticized for his cabinet choices in the past, including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both made massive profits during their time serving the Trump administration.

Despite having no former political experience, Ivanka and Jared served as senior advisors to then-president Trump. As an advisor, Jared worked closely with the Saudi Arabia government and was deeply involved in Middle East foreign relations.

After Trump left office, eyebrows raised when Jared secured a $2 billion investment from the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

