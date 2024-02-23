Lara Trump Claims the Country is in its 'Darkest' Days at CPAC, Attendees Say 'Evil' Joe Biden Needs to Go
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara claimed "we're in the darkest days" during a CPAC speech, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Meanwhile, CPAC attendees warned "evil" Joe Biden it's "time to go."
During the second day of the conservative conference, Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, drew a round of applause from CPAC attendees when she declared, "It's always darkest before the Don, that's D.O.N."
Trump's daughter-in-law repeated a far-right rallying cry when she told the crowd, "It's time for us to take back our country."
She also called on Republicans to "fight fire with dynamite" in the upcoming election.
Lara urged Republicans to take to the polls in early voting in an effort to "compete" with Democrats. She then bizarrely claimed that her father-in-law was "naive" to the realities of U.S. politics in 2015, but insisted that he's now fully aware of the stakes.
"I believe that Donald Trump was made for such a time as this," Lara said.
At the conference, which was held in Washington D.C., many attendees were decked out in MAGA gear. T-shirt designs featured slogans similar to Lara's vow that "it's time to take back our country," as the issue of the southern border remains at the front of conservative voters' minds.
Singer Natasha Owens, who wore a dress promoting her pro-Second Amendment song, The Second Protects the First, spoke to the Sun on Biden's re-election campaign.
"You've had a good run in politics," Owens said of the Democrat president. "You just need to sit down and let the younger ones run it."
Attendee Justin Holley, who is also a singer, came from Los Angeles to challenge the "Democrat narrative" that Black men will not vote for the ex-president.
Dressed in an American flag suit, Holley said, "I'm not an African American, I'm American-American."
"We want to help our families out. Unleash us and let us do what we need to do."
Holley's message followed a bizarre segment on Fox News, in which Trump's new gilded sneakers were discussed. Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo made the ignorant assertion that Black Americans would be moved to vote for Trump because "they love sneakers."
Arroyo believed Trump was "connecting with Black America" with the $399 shoes, which sold out shortly after their release on Saturday.
"I was on social media last night. Very interesting as you see Black support eroding from Joe Biden," Arroyo said. "This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers! They’re into sneakers! They love the, you know, this is a big deal, certainly in the inner city."