Lara Trump Claims the Country is in its 'Darkest' Days at CPAC, Attendees Say 'Evil' Joe Biden Needs to Go

During the second day of the conservative conference, Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, drew a round of applause from CPAC attendees when she declared, "It's always darkest before the Don, that's D.O.N."

Trump's daughter-in-law repeated a far-right rallying cry when she told the crowd, "It's time for us to take back our country."

She also called on Republicans to "fight fire with dynamite" in the upcoming election.