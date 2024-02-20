War Chest: President Biden Raises Massive 8-Figure Sum in January to Help Defend Trump in 2024
President Joe Biden raised a record-breaking $42 million in January, bringing his war chest total to a massive $130 million to help defeat GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in the upcoming November election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Federal Election Commission records, Trump raised $19 million in the 2023 fourth quarter and entered the new year with $33 million cash on hand.
Despite backlash from special counsel Robert Hur's report, the Biden campaign announced the massive fundraising efforts are the most ever raised by a Democratic candidate. The campaign saw 422,000 unique donors, of which 97% were under $200.
Hur's report painted Biden, 81, as a forgetful old man, furthering scrutiny surrounding his age.
While the Biden campaign racked in donations, a pro-Trump Super PAC was busy raising $46 million in the second half of 2023 and entered the election year with $23 million to spend on re-election efforts.
Nevertheless, the Biden campaign is running full steam ahead and is gearing up for a West Coast fundraising trip to keep momentum going.
The Democrat president is focusing efforts to squash fallout from the special counsel's report, which attributed Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president to his "diminished responsibilities" — and raised questions regarding his "poor memory" and ability to lead.
Biden has planned stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles this week. On Tuesday, Democratic boosters Cheryl and Haim Saban, as well as sports executive Casey Wasserman will host a fundraising event for the 81-year-old.
Tickets for the event are steep, ranging anywhere from $3,000 to $250,000. Attendees can splurge on a picture with the president for $25,000. All proceeds will benefit joint fundraising committee, the Biden Victory Fund.
After his cross-country trip, Biden will head to Paris where Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will host a high-profile fundraising event during Paris Fashion Week.
Biden's trip to California this week will mark his return to the Golden State. Weeks before the special counsel's report was released, the president traveled to California and Nevada, where he attended an event hosted by legendary director George Lucas at his $32 million Los Angeles home.
Biden continued to mingle with Hollywood elite the following week with several fundraising events in New York City, one of which was attended by award-winning actor Robert De Niro.