Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

War Chest: President Biden Raises Massive 8-Figure Sum in January to Help Defend Trump in 2024

donald trump goes off joe biden on way to court shut down attempt delay stormy daniels hush money payment criminal case trial date
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden overcame Donald Trump in campaign donations entering the election year.

By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden raised a record-breaking $42 million in January, bringing his war chest total to a massive $130 million to help defeat GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in the upcoming November election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Trump raised $19 million in the 2023 fourth quarter and entered the new year with $33 million cash on hand.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump goes off joe biden on way to court shut down attempt delay stormy daniels hush money payment criminal case trial date
Source: MEGA

The Biden campaign brought in $42 million in donations in January.

Despite backlash from special counsel Robert Hur's report, the Biden campaign announced the massive fundraising efforts are the most ever raised by a Democratic candidate. The campaign saw 422,000 unique donors, of which 97% were under $200.

Hur's report painted Biden, 81, as a forgetful old man, furthering scrutiny surrounding his age.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump goes off judge arthur engoron truth social rant late night fraud election interference joe biden
Source: MEGA

Trump headed into the election year with $33 million cash on hand to spend.

While the Biden campaign racked in donations, a pro-Trump Super PAC was busy raising $46 million in the second half of 2023 and entered the election year with $23 million to spend on re-election efforts.

Nevertheless, the Biden campaign is running full steam ahead and is gearing up for a West Coast fundraising trip to keep momentum going.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

The Biden campaign is looking to overcome fallout from special counsel Robert Hur's report on his mishandling of classified documents.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

The Democrat president is focusing efforts to squash fallout from the special counsel's report, which attributed Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president to his "diminished responsibilities" — and raised questions regarding his "poor memory" and ability to lead.

Biden has planned stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles this week. On Tuesday, Democratic boosters Cheryl and Haim Saban, as well as sports executive Casey Wasserman will host a fundraising event for the 81-year-old.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden ridiculed wander stage visit jordan king abdullah ii
Source: MEGA

Biden has fundraising trips to California and Paris, France planned.

Tickets for the event are steep, ranging anywhere from $3,000 to $250,000. Attendees can splurge on a picture with the president for $25,000. All proceeds will benefit joint fundraising committee, the Biden Victory Fund.

After his cross-country trip, Biden will head to Paris where Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will host a high-profile fundraising event during Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's trip to California this week will mark his return to the Golden State. Weeks before the special counsel's report was released, the president traveled to California and Nevada, where he attended an event hosted by legendary director George Lucas at his $32 million Los Angeles home.

Biden continued to mingle with Hollywood elite the following week with several fundraising events in New York City, one of which was attended by award-winning actor Robert De Niro.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.