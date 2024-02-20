READ: Taylor Swift's Flight Tracker Sends Pop Star Legal Letter After She Fires Off Cease and Desist

According to his letter, Sweeney's reporting of the mileage from the Federal Aviation Administration does not violate any of her legal rights. "Our clients have never made any threats against Ms. Swift and your letter does not suggest they have done so."

Swift's attorney, Kate Wright Morrone, sang a very different tune in her cease and desist and claimed Sweeney was engaging in "stalking and harassing behavior" by revealing the singer's flight information in real-time via social media, stating they would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" if he did not stop.

Marrone said it caused "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress," and heightened Swift's "constant state of fear for her personal safety."