Alexei Navalny's Widow's X Account Suspended for 'Violating Rules' After She Accuses Vladimir Putin of Murdering Her Husband
Alexei Navalny’s widow had her X account suspended for 45 minutes this week after she accused Vladimir Putin of murdering her late Russian opposition leader husband, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead on Friday in the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned, his widow – Yulia Navalnaya – had her X account suspended for “violating” the platform’s rules.
“Account suspended,” a notice said on Navalnaya’s account on Tuesday morning. “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”
Navalnaya’s account was then reinstated just 45 minutes later.
According to X, the platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam “mistakenly flagged” the account as violating the rules. The company added that Navalnaya’s account was recovered “as soon as [they] became aware of the error.”
“Our platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged [Yulia Navalnaya’s account] as violating our rules,” X's Safety account explained.
“We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense,” the platform added.
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after Navalny’s widow created an X account to post a video about her husband’s sudden and mysterious death.
Navalnaya then accused Putin of killing her husband.
“I don't care how the killer's press secretary comments on my words,” she wrote alongside the video on Monday. “Give back Alexei's body and let him be buried with dignity, don't stop people from saying goodbye to him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Navalny’s widow also uploaded a nine-minute video to YouTube on Monday in which she once again accused Putin of murdering her late Russian opposition leader husband.
Navalnaya accused Putin’s regime of poisoning Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok – the same nerve agent that Navalny was poisoned with during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow in August 2020.
“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago,” Navalny’s widow said during the nine-minute YouTube video on Monday. “We will tell you about it soon.”
“We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly,” she added. “We will name the names and show the faces.”
Navalnaya then blamed Putin for her husband’s suspected murder and vowed to continue Navalny’s work in the wake of his tragic passing.
“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” Navalnaya charged. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me – half of my heart and half of my soul.”
“But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up,” she added. “I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work. I will continue to fight for our country. And I encourage you to stand by my side.”