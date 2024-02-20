Alexei Navalny's Widow's X Account Suspended for 'Violating Rules' After She Accuses Vladimir Putin of Murdering Her Husband

Alexei Navalny’s widow had her X account suspended for 45 minutes this week after she accused Vladimir Putin of murdering her late Russian opposition leader husband, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead on Friday in the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned, his widow – Yulia Navalnaya – had her X account suspended for “violating” the platform’s rules.