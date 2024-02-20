A Russian-American ballerina named Ksenia Karelina was reportedly arrested by Vladimir Putin’s secret security force and charged with “high treason” this month, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come after Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny passed away mysteriously on Friday while imprisoned in a Russian penal colony, it was revealed that Karelina was arrested and charged with high treason on Tuesday for allegedly raising $51 for the Ukrainian army.