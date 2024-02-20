Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Sofia Vergara
Exclusive

Sofia Vergara Tells Judge She ‘Won’t Be Bullied’ By Contractor Who She Accuses of Attempting to ‘Extort’ a Settlement in $1 Million Court War

sofia vergara not be bullied court contractor million lawsuit beverly hills mansion divorce settled netflix show accusations
Source: MEGA

Vergara isn't backing down.

By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sofia Vergara was back in court demanding the lawsuit brought by her former contractor be moved out of the public eye immediately.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Modern Family star asked that the “frivolous” lawsuit be dismissed from Los Angeles Superior Court.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara not be bullied court contractor million lawsuit beverly hills mansion divorce settled netflix show accusations
Source: MEGA

Vergara is fighting back.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, a company named Reside Custom Homes [RCH] sued Vergara for $1.7 million in damages.

RCH claimed Vergara hired it in April 2022 to renovate her $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The company said Vergara agreed to pay for the work plus a contractor’s fee.

Over months, RCH said it installed clay plaster in various rooms and replaced a flight of stairs.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara not be bullied court contractor million lawsuit beverly hills mansion divorce settled netflix show accusations
Source: MEGA

Sofia and her ex-husband Joe.

RCH said it worked on the home until March 2023. The company accused Vergara of failing to pay $1.7 million.

In response, Vergara claimed the lawsuit was filed in an attempt to “pressure” her into a settlement. She said the contractor used his court filing to “publicize a false narrative” about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara not be bullied court contractor million lawsuit beverly hills mansion divorce settled netflix show accusations
Source: MEGA

Vergara also settled a lawsuit over her Netflix series about Griselda Blanco.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Vergara’s lawyer said the lawsuit came days after the actress sent a demand letter to RCH. In the letter, Vergara accused the contractor of performing below-standard work and overcharging her on projects. The actress informed RCH she would be taking the company to mediation and then arbitration.

RCH then filed the public lawsuit despite Vergara’s letter.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in her newly filed response, Vergara said the entire lawsuit should be moved out of Los Angeles Superior Court and into arbitration.

“Not only are [RCH’s] claims subject to arbitration, they are nothing more than frivolous counterclaims that were concocted after Defendants’ counsel sent an October 2023 demand letter regarding [RCH’s] failures to perform its obligations as General Contractor,” Vergara’s lawyer said.“[RCH] filed this action in direct contravention of the obligation to arbitrate in order to publicize a false narrative and seek to embarrass well-known actress, Defendant Sofia Vergara, given her public persona.”

In addition, Vergara’s lawyer accused RCH of filing the lawsuit to “embarrass” Vergara and “extort a settlement on monies that are simply not owed.”

“But [RCH] miscalculated because Vergara won’t be bullied,” her lawyer wrote. The actress demanded the case be dismissed and the parties face off in arbitration.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara not be bullied court contractor million lawsuit beverly hills mansion divorce settled netflix show accusations
Source: MEGA

A judge has yet to rule in the contractor lawsuit.

The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, in court papers, Vergara accused RCH of “homophobic conduct.”

Vergara claimed RCH “engaged in homophobic conduct, by among other things, “referring to gays as “fairies” and firing a homosexual representative apparently based on animus related to sexual preference. Had [Vergara] known that [RCH] was homophobic, [she] never would have hired [RCH],” her lawyer claimed.

RCH has yet to respond to the homophobic claims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the contractor lawsuit, Vergara recently settled her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

The actress also settled a separate battle with the family of late Griselda Blanco over her Netflix series about the drug queenpin.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.