Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Sofia Vergara
Exclusive

Sofia Vergara Accuses Contractor Suing Her for $1.7 Million of 'Homophobic Conduct,' Demands Case Be Moved Out of Public Eye

soifa vergara mega
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sofia Vergara accused the contractor suing her for a 7-figure judgment of filing his lawsuit to “publicize a false narrative” and “to pressure” her — and the actress demanded his claims be fought outside the public eye.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Vergara responded to the case brought by contractor Reside Custom Homes [RCH] that demanded $1.7 million in damages.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara angry ppjpg
Source: mega

In the lawsuit, RCH claimed it was hired in April 2022 to help renovate Vergara’s $26 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The suit said Vergara agreed to pay for the work plus the contractor’s fee. The company said it worked on the property until March 2023. Vergara moved back into the home following the work being completed.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara mega
Source: mega

Per the lawsuit, RCH installed clay plaster in various rooms throughout the home and replaced a flight of stairs.

RCH claimed it fronted the money for a portion of the work despite Vergara allegedly promising to have the invoices handled.

The lawsuit demanded $1.7 million in damages.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Vergara’s lawyer Marty Singer said the Modern Family actress had sent a demand letter to RCH on October 4, weeks before the company filed suit.

In the letter, Singer accused RCH of overcharging Vergara and performing shotty work on the mansion. Further, the actress demanded the matter be heard in arbitration and NOT in public court.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
soifa vergara mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now, in her newly filed response, Vergara said the entire lawsuit should be moved out of Los Angeles Superior Court and into arbitration.

“Not only are [RCH’s] claims subject to arbitration, they are nothing more than frivolous counterclaims that were concocted after Defendants’ counsel sent an October 2023 demand letter regarding [RCH’s] failures to perform its obligations as General Contractor,” the motion read.“[RCH] filed this action in direct contravention of the obligation to arbitrate in order to publicize a false narrative and seek to embarrass well-known actress, Defendant Sofia Vergara, given her public persona.”

In addition, Vergara accused the contractor of “homophobic conduct.”

Her motion said, “[RCH] seeks to publicize a false narrative to blunt the effect of its fraudulent representations that induced the agreement allowing [RCH] to work at Defendants’ property, the failure to perform its agreements, including with respect to approval of subcontractors, negligence in constructing the Property necessitating many costly repairs, and [RCH’s] horrific and unauthorized homophobic conduct.”

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara
Source: mega

She claimed RCH “engaged in homophobic conduct, by among other things, “referring to gays as “fairies” and firing a homosexual representative apparently based on animus related to sexual preference. Had [Vergara] known that [RCH] was homophobic, [she] never would have hired [RCH],” her lawyer claimed.

A judge has yet to rule on Vergara’s demand the case be moved to arbitration.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the drama with her contractor, Vergara is still hashing out a divorce settlement with her estranged husband Joe Manganiello, and facing a lawsuit brought by Griselda Blanco's family over her new Netflix series about the drug Queenpin.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.