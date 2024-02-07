Your tip
Taylor Swift Sells $40 Million Private Jet After Threatening Legal Action Against College Student for Tracking Her Flight

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift sold one of her private jets.

Feb. 7 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Pop megastar Taylor Swift sold off one of her private jets after threatening to sue a college student behind a flight tracking account, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sale of Swift's $40 million Dassault Falcon 900LX follows pressure on the Anti Hero singer to curb her carbon emissions after a flight tracking account on X, formerly Twitter, exposed her egregious contributions from jet-setting to visit NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce and her Eras Tour.

Source: MEGA

A transfer of ownership of Swift's private jet was recorded on January 30.

Swift, 34, offloaded the private plane to Missouri-based auto insurance company Car Shield. While the singer purchased the jet for $40 million in 2011, it's estimated to be worth about $7 million used, according to the Daily Mail.

Federal Aviation Administration records listed Triangle Real Estate LLC as an additional owner of the Dassault Falcon 900LX with Car Shield CEO Nicholas Hamilton as a member of the group.

Ownership of the craft transferred from Nashville-based SATA LLC, believed to be an acronym for Swift family members — Scott, Andrea, Taylor, and Austin — to Triangle Real Estate LLC on January 30.

Source: MEGA

Swift still owns the Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft that she's used on her 'Eras Tour.'

The transaction follows the 2020 sale of the smaller Dassault Falcon 50 jet Swift purchased in 2012 for $4 million. Despite offloading both jets, it's unlikely Swifties will be sharing a commercial flight with the pop star anytime soon.

The Cruel Summer singer still owns her main private jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, which she's relied on to transverse the globe on her massively successful Eras Tour.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA

Swift's legal team sent a cease-and-desist to Jack Sweeney, the college student behind several flight tracking accounts.

While celebrity-owned private plane sales typically fail to make headlines, Swift's air travel has been scrutinized for some time now thanks to 21-year-old college student Jack Sweeney.

Sweeney has been behind several accounts that post public information from the Federal Aviation Administration on trips taken by several high-profile figures, including Swift and tech mogul Elon Musk.

Often, Sweeney's posts highlight the tons of carbon emissions produced by celebrity private planes like Swift's and the frequency of their use, even on short-distance trips.

Source: MEGA

Swift will travel to Japan for international 'Eras Tour' dates set for February 7-10.

Swift's legal team recently sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter demanding he stop publishing information on Swift's flights.

If the college student failed to comply with the request, the letter warned Swift would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" to end his "stalking and harassing behavior."

Sweeney's account was accused of causing Swift and her family "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress," and increased her "constant state of fear for her personal safety."

