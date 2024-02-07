Taylor Swift Sells $40 Million Private Jet After Threatening Legal Action Against College Student for Tracking Her Flight

Swift, 34, offloaded the private plane to Missouri-based auto insurance company Car Shield. While the singer purchased the jet for $40 million in 2011, it's estimated to be worth about $7 million used, according to the Daily Mail.

Federal Aviation Administration records listed Triangle Real Estate LLC as an additional owner of the Dassault Falcon 900LX with Car Shield CEO Nicholas Hamilton as a member of the group.

Ownership of the craft transferred from Nashville-based SATA LLC, believed to be an acronym for Swift family members — Scott, Andrea, Taylor, and Austin — to Triangle Real Estate LLC on January 30.