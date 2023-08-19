Taylor Swift's 'Beatlemania' Moment: Large Crowds of Fans Gather Outside Wedding Venue the Singer Attended in New Jersey
In a scene reminiscent of the 1960s 'Beatlemania,' Taylor Swift's appearance drew massive crowds outside a wedding venue in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, on Friday, August 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Anti-Hero singer, fresh off the first US leg of her highly successful "The Eras Tour," attended producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley's wedding.
However, as news of her presence spread, hordes of people flocked to the venue, chanting her name and causing an overwhelming spectacle.
Eventually, the police had to intervene to control the crowd.
According to People, the gathering was held at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. An insider said that Long Beach Island was "overrun with celebs this weekend."
Earlier in the evening, diners inside a nearby restaurant managed to capture videos of Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, along with Andie MacDowell, the mother of the bride, and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne.
"They looked like they were having an amazing time," a source told the outlet.
A video posted to X, formally known as Twitter, shows what appears to be hundreds of Swifties outside of the wedding venue.
The video was posted with the caption, "All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff's wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting, 'Taylor, Taylor!' So wild!"
Celebrity news social media account Pop Base also shared a TikTok video showing the venue from a distance to give a better scope of the size of the crowd, writing that "Police had to show up after people flooded street in New Jersey where Taylor Swift was seen entering a venue."
We Didn't Start the Fire singer Billy Joel recently compared Taylor Swift's rabid fanbase to that of the '60s UK rock band The Beatles and the phenomenon of 'Beatlemania' when they traveled to America only to be met with crowds upon crowds of screaming and adoring fans.
At the peak of their fame, The Beatles were forced to withdraw from the public due to concerns over their safety and well-being.
"Listen, I love Taylor Swift as much as anyone but swarming a wedding she's attending as a guest is so damn disrespectful to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley," one user wrote in a post on X. "The audacity to think that is ok is wild."
"Taylor Swift fans are the absolute worst," another wrote. "To block the streets just so they can get a glimpse of her while ruining Jack Antonoff's rehearsal dinner. Did y'all really think she was going to come out, wave, have a mini Eras tour on the street corner and take some photos?"
Representatives for Swift, Antonoff, and Qualley have not commented on the bombardment of fans at the venue.
