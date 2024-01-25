Taylor Swift's Stalker Charged With Four Counts of Criminal Contempt After Third Arrest, Turned Himself Over to Authorities
Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been charged with four counts of criminal contempt after violating the protective order that was issued to keep him away from the superstar, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. David Crowe was arrested for the third time in four days on Wednesday, only hours after leaving his arraignment.
A spokesperson for New York's Deputy Commissioner, Public Information Office told RadarOnline.com that Crowe, 33, turned himself over to authorities at the first precinct yesterday — only after police responded to a call for a "disorderly male" near Swift's address at approximately 1:35 PM.
We're told Crowe wasn't there when officers arrived at the scene — but he later walked into the precinct, where he was taken into custody "without further incident."
As of this post, no information is available about Crowe's bond or bail — if any — considering this was his third arrest in connection to the Grammy winner within a week. The spokesperson confirmed he was still in lockup this AM but couldn't tell us if he's faced a judge yet.
RadarOnline.com already told you — Crowe was ordered to keep away from Swift after prosecutors claimed he went to Swift's pad upwards of 30 times in two months.
Post-court, he was spotted smoking outside a McDonald's before eyewitnesses saw him heading toward the singer's home, sparking someone to call 911. The incident marked his third arrest since Saturday.
Over the weekend, Crowe was thrown in the slammer after allegedly being caught fumbling with Swift's front door. When law enforcement arrived, officers perceived the move as an attempt to enter without authorization, so they cuffed him.
Two days later, Swift's head of security reportedly called the cops after several people saw Crowe lurking near her home. When cops arrived, they found him about a block from her place and arrested him.
On Wednesday, Crowe was arraigned on three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the first and second degrees. He did not enter a plea in court.
The superstar wasn't in town for the first two incidents, but she was in NYC on Tuesday night. Swift was spotted hitting the town with her pals Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's representative for comment.