Taylor Swift's Stalker Charged With Four Counts of Criminal Contempt After Third Arrest, Turned Himself Over to Authorities

Taylor Swift 's alleged stalker has been charged with four counts of criminal contempt after violating the protective order that was issued to keep him away from the superstar, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. David Crowe was arrested for the third time in four days on Wednesday, only hours after leaving his arraignment.

RadarOnline.com is told David Crowe turned himself over to authorities at the first precinct "without further incident" on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for New York's Deputy Commissioner, Public Information Office told RadarOnline.com that Crowe, 33, turned himself over to authorities at the first precinct yesterday — only after police responded to a call for a "disorderly male" near Swift's address at approximately 1:35 PM.

We're told Crowe wasn't there when officers arrived at the scene — but he later walked into the precinct, where he was taken into custody "without further incident."