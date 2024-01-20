Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Arrested Trying to Break Into Singer's Manhattan Apartment
An alleged stalker was apprehended on Saturday morning as he attempted to break into Taylor Swift's Manhattan apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The man, referred to by police on the scene as "David," was captured by the NYPD in Tribeca after an unsuccessful attempt to enter the building.
The NYPD said they were reporting to a call of a "disorderly person." However, a witness told Page Six that the man was "pretty civil" throughout the incident.
"I first saw him around 1 pm, he went up to Taylor's door," the eyewitness said.
"I'm not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell... He didn't resist," they continued. "There was no yelling or anything."
This is not the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist has been targeted by overzealous fans. Swift's history of stalkers has prompted her sold-out 'Eras' mega tour to reportedly implement facial recognition software to identify certain individuals from her past.
Swift, 34, was last sighted in New York City on Thursday, where she was spotted heading to a recording session at Electric Lady Studios.
The singer-songwriter has been in the city and is expected to remain for the weekend to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Swift's Manhattan residence in the Tribeca neighborhood has become a popular gathering spot for her most dedicated fans, who often camp out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer. Unfortunately, the star's immense popularity has also attracted a number of unsavory individuals.
Just a day prior to the recent arrest, a man resembling "David" was seen loitering outside Swift's apartment despite the snowy weather conditions.
In an interview with Elle in 2021, the Anti-Hero singer told the outlet, "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life."
"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she explained. "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."
In May 2023, Mitchel Taebel, 36, from Indiana, was arrested after visiting Swift's Nashville home following a series of incidents.
In July 2022, Joshua Christian of Brooklyn was caught attempting to sneak into the same Tribeca apartment and making threats through the intercom.
Another stalker, Eric Swarbrick from Texas, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to Swift's record label. He received a sentence of 30 months in prison.