The Road Less Traveled: How Lisa Wei Left Corporate Life and Achieved Success as a Top Content Creator

Today, we often hear about how certain rare individuals leave their careers behind and succeed as content creators. The idea appeals to many trapped in unfulfilling careers or simply dreaming about stepping out and sharing their unique ideas and talents. However, only some people have the courage, persistence, and skills to make this dream a reality. Lisa Wei is one of those rare people who has done just that.

Growing up with parents who wanted her to enter corporate life, Lisa completed one year of Ryerson's fashion program in one summer and then enrolled in a business program. After graduating, this Asian-Canadian realized her parents' dream and took a job in the corporate world at one of the largest telecommunications firms in Canada. She worked there for two years and seemed well on her way to a successful career.

Then Covid hit. The stock market plummeted, and so did her savings. Simultaneously, "a burst of opportunities" appeared for content creation online, something she had been doing since she was in her business program.