Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Sentenced, Agrees to Enter Rehab to Avoid Jail Time Over Allegedly Choking Actor
Charlie Sheen's neighbor, Electra Schrock, 48, appeared in Van Nuys Superior Court on Friday to plead no contest to charges related to an attack on the actor at his Malibu home.
Schrock was charged with felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
According to the court documents, Schrock received two years of formal probation with conditional release to a residential rehab treatment program for substance abuse for a period of 90 to 120 days, avoiding jail time.
The court also issued a Criminal Protective Order that prohibits Schrock from contacting Sheen.
The incident occurred on December 20 when Schrock, who was Sheen's neighbor in Malibu, reportedly broke into his apartment and assaulted him.
She allegedly ripped his shirt and attempted to choke him during the dispute. She then fled the scene and returned to her home and was later arrested before being booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
This is not the first altercation between Sheen and his neighbor. The Hot Shots actor believed she had squirted a sticky liquid on his car, and he had spoken to her to resolve the issue. However, the situation escalated when she dumped trash in front of his door, leading him to call 911.
The incident came shortly after Sheen celebrated six years of sobriety. He has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and the impact it had on his life and career, including his public and controversial exit from the sitcom Two and a Half Men.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schrock was also accused of abusing her elderly mother months before the alleged attack on Sheen.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Schrock was hauled into county jail on misdemeanor elder abuse for apparently putting her 75-year-old dementia-suffering mom in peril.
She was accused of “knowingly and willfully cause and permit the victim, Candace Nyhus Poag, an elder and dependent adult, to suffer, and inflected therein unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering."
Records show Schrock was eventually released on a $25,000 bond following the arrest, and her case was temporarily dismissed on November 14, 2023, when she entered into the pre-trial diversion program.
Schrock upended the deal she had with the court when she allegedly barged into Sheen’s home.