Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Sentenced, Agrees to Enter Rehab to Avoid Jail Time Over Allegedly Choking Actor

According to the court documents, Schrock received two years of formal probation with conditional release to a residential rehab treatment program for substance abuse for a period of 90 to 120 days, avoiding jail time.

The court also issued a Criminal Protective Order that prohibits Schrock from contacting Sheen.

The incident occurred on December 20 when Schrock, who was Sheen's neighbor in Malibu, reportedly broke into his apartment and assaulted him.

She allegedly ripped his shirt and attempted to choke him during the dispute. She then fled the scene and returned to her home and was later arrested before being booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.