Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Hit With Protective Order After Jail Release, Accused of Going to Singer's Home 30 Times
The man who was arrested two times in three days after trying to gain access to Taylor Swift's home has been ordered to stay away from the superstar after being released from jail. RadarOnline.com has learned that David Crowe was hit with a protective order prohibiting him from contacting or going near Swift after prosecutors claimed he went to the singer's home a whopping 30 times.
Crowe was arraigned on Wednesday for three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the first and second degrees, and failed to enter a plea, reported TMZ.
The judge let him go free — but not before granting the prosecutor's request for supervised release with a protective order.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift's pesky alleged prowler was caught lurking outside the 34-year-old's New York townhouse on Monday — just two days after he tried to access the entry to her pad.
But those incidents were far from the first time Crowe has allegedly visited the Lavender Haze singer.
Prosecutors argued in court that Crowe had swung past Swift's place upwards of 30 times in two months. During some of these visits, he allegedly asked to talk to the Grammy winner, which is another reason why they wanted a protective order.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swfit's rep for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Miley Cyrus Obtains 3-Year Restraining Order Against Fan With 'Dangerous Obsession'
- ‘Dangerous Obsession’: Miley Cyrus’ Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Pop Star’s LA Home for 4th Time, Being Held Without Bond
- Kylie Jenner's Alleged Stalker Hit With Criminal Charges, Facing 1 Year In Jail After Violating Restraining Order
During the latest incident, Swift's head of security reportedly called the police after several people spotted Crowe lurking near the home. When cops arrived, they found him about a block from her place.
He was thrown in handcuffs and hauled away in the back of a cop car.
On Saturday — just two days before the above incident — Crowe was taken into custody after he was caught fumbling with the Look What You Made Me Do singer's front door. Law enforcement perceived the move as an attempt to enter without authorization.
When arresting officers ran Crowe's name in the system, they discovered he had an open arrest warrant related to a separate case from 2017 after he failed to show up to his court date.