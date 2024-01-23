Taylor Swift's Alleged Trespasser Arrested for the Second Time in Three Days After Being Caught Lurking Outside Singer's Home
Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested again after being caught lurking outside the 34-year-old superstar's home just days after being taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources revealed the same man that authorities arrested on Saturday for trying to gain access to Swift's New York townhouse was spotted outside her home again Monday, and his presence didn't go unnoticed by the singer's security team and concerned neighbors.
Swift's head of security reportedly made the call to the police. When cops arrived, he was nowhere to be found — but he didn't stay hidden for long. The man was allegedly found about a block away from Swift's pad, according to TMZ.
He was thrown in handcuffs and hauled away in the back of a cop car.
This marks his second arrest in three days.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the same man was taken into custody on Saturday after he was caught fumbling with the Lavender Haze singer's front door. Law enforcement perceived the move as an attempt to enter without authorization and took action.
When arresting officers ran the man's name in the system, they discovered he had an open arrest warrant related to a separate case from 2017 after he failed to show up to his court date. At the time of this post, he has not been charged with a crime.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Swift's rep for comment.
Swift didn't need to calm down after the first incident days ago. She, of course, spent her Sunday watching her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, bring the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors in September, and sources spilled that talks of future wedding bells are already in the air.
The 12-time Grammy winner has had her fair share of stalkers and trespassers. In 2021, a male fan was arrested after he gained access to the entry into Swift's Manhattan building. That man was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.