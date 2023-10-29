Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Struggling to 'Be His Own Man' in Shadow of Pop Star: Sources
While Taylor Swift, 33, flies high with her lucrative Eras Tour, hit movie and more than 100 million albums sold, the pop queen's younger brother Austin to make a name for himself in showbiz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed that stubborn Austin, 31, has insisted on forging his own path, but the 31-year-old can't quite get his career off the ground.
Austin studied film at the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated from in 2015, but Taylor's only sibling has only a handful of credits for little-seen movies and TV projects since his college graduation almost 10 years ago.
Apparently, Austin would have more credits to his name if he were willing to include his mega-famous big sister on projects.
"Austin gets offers to produce films, but it usually comes with, 'Can you convince Taylor to be in it?'" an insider explained to the National Enquirer. "That's an immediate no-go for Austin."
According to the tipster, Taylor's little brother "wants to stand on his own two feet and be his own man — not Taylor's brother."
Unfortunately for Austin, that was proving to be a big feat — and his most well-known work since entering the entertainment industry was with none other than his beloved big sister.
To date, Austin's biggest success came as a producer of the music video for Taylor's hit I Bet You Think About Me, which earned the aspiring mogul an Academy of Country Music Awards nomination in 2022.
Despite Taylor being tied to Austin's most successful work, there's reportedly no Bad Blood between the siblings. The less-famous Swift has sung his sister's praises and has referred to her as his "caring, tireless, dedicated champion" and "best friend."
Taylor has also praised her brother, as well as her parents Scott and Andrea, who were frequently seen at the singer's Eras Tour concerts earlier this year.
Taylor recently took a break from cheering on new beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, at the same stadiums she sold out months prior, to premiere her Eras Tour movie, which was recorded during performances at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.
At the premiere, Taylor addressed a packed theater and made sure to express her gratitude to all who helped make the tour a record-breaking success and gave a special shout out to her parents and Austin, who were in attendance.
Taylor joked that her family was a "small business" as she praised her tight-knit family for supporting her career over the decades, or rather Eras.