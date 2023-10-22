NFL Star Aaron Rodgers 'Burning With Jealousy' Over Attention on Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift: Report
NFL player Aaron Rodgers has been "roasting" fellow football star Travis Kelce over his budding romance with pop icon Taylor Swift — but sources claim he's secretly filled with jealousy over the attention Travis has received.
The newly-minted couple became the talk of the town after Swift's back-to-back appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games, during which she sat VIP next to her new beau's mom and loved ones. Kelce's jerseys have since seen a spectacular 400 percent spike in profit and ticket sales went through the roof after news broke that Swift was getting to know the two-time Super Bowl champ.
"Aaron is convinced Travis is just dating Taylor for the clout, and he's threatening to expose him for it," spilled an insider, the National Enquirer reported. "He's even started a betting pool to see who can guess when they'll break up."
"He's burning with jealousy over how much attention Travis is getting, and it's that much worse because Aaron is out with an injury," added the tipster.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Rodgers for comment.
The famed quarterback is still recovering from what some speculate could be a season-ending Achilles tear after getting hurt at the beginning of the New York Jets' first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, for which he underwent surgery.
"He is on a mission. I don't put anything past him. I've heard he's absolutely dominating rehab and he really wants to get back this year," head coach Robert Saleh said. "That's why getting wins like this and staying in it and staying in the hunt, giving him that opportunity to fulfill his mission, is so vital."
Rodgers recently stoked the fire with Kelce by referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer," in response to the Chiefs tight end appearing in a commercial reminding people to get both the COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time.
"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce told reporters in response. "I mean, with the 'stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man."
He was likely referring to how Rodgers works for Woody Johnson, an heir of Johnson & Johnson. Kelce added, "I got [the jab] because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building, so yeah I stand by it 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer."