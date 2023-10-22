NFL Star Aaron Rodgers 'Burning With Jealousy' Over Attention on Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift: Report

NFL player Aaron Rodgers has been "roasting" fellow football star Travis Kelce over his budding romance with pop icon Taylor Swift — but sources claim he's secretly filled with jealousy over the attention Travis has received.

The newly-minted couple became the talk of the town after Swift's back-to-back appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games, during which she sat VIP next to her new beau's mom and loved ones. Kelce's jerseys have since seen a spectacular 400 percent spike in profit and ticket sales went through the roof after news broke that Swift was getting to know the two-time Super Bowl champ.