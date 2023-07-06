Taylor Swift's Masters Battle: Pop Star's Dad Allegedly 'Told in Advance' About Scooter Braun Deal, Despite Claims She Never Got a Chance to Buy

It is now claimed that her father, Scott Swift — a stakeholder in her former record label Big Machine Label Group — as well as her management team were "told in advance" and the chart-topping artist was not duped out of her own music catalog.

"Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," Taylor previously wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post, which noted she knew Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta would sell but not to Braun.

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter," she continued. "Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create."

"And hopefully, young artists, or kids, with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation."