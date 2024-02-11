Your tip
Donald Trump Takes Credit for Taylor Swift's Wealth and Success, Claiming She'd Be 'Disloyal' Endorsing Joe Biden

donald trump takes credit for taylor swifts wealth and success
By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump has targeted pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce on Super Bowl Sunday, attempting to take credit for her financial success, RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump takes credit for taylor swifts wealth and success
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, just hours before the start of Super Bowl LVIII, Trump claimed that legislation he signed had been beneficial to Swift and other artists, making it impossible for her to be "disloyal" to him by endorsing Joe Biden.

Trump wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"

donald trump takes credit for taylor swifts wealth and success
The Music Modernization Act, enacted in 2018, streamlined the process for rights holders to receive payment from streaming services for their songs. This legislation was celebrated by many in the music industry for addressing long-standing issues regarding fair compensation.

Conservative media has recently been focused on the possibility of Swift endorsing Biden during the campaign.

In 2018, after Swift endorsed two Democrats in Tennessee, Trump famously stated that he "likes Taylor's music about 25 percent less now." His latest remarks seem to be a response to the speculation surrounding her political leanings.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump takes credit for taylor swifts wealth and success
The timing of Trump's comments on Super Bowl Sunday suggests a calculated attempt to garner attention and overshadow the game's festivities.

Many conservative influencers online have begun to theorize that the Anti-Hero singer will endorse Biden at some point during the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Fox News's Sean Hannity even sent a message out to Swift during his show telling her to "think twice" before endorsing the democratic president, warning her of a potential conservative backlash.

Swift is expected to attend the big game after flying to Las Vegas following a concert she held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday night.

According to the Associated Press, an hour after the pop star show ended, cars arrived at the Haneda Airport where “someone went inside the gate area as four to five people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of the person.”

The 13-time Grammy winner will reportedly be landing in Sin City at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, allowing her over 24 hours before kickoff, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

