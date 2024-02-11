Donald Trump Takes Credit for Taylor Swift's Wealth and Success, Claiming She'd Be 'Disloyal' Endorsing Joe Biden

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, just hours before the start of Super Bowl LVIII, Trump claimed that legislation he signed had been beneficial to Swift and other artists, making it impossible for her to be "disloyal" to him by endorsing Joe Biden.

Trump wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"