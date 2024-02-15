'Textbook Reverse Psychology': Putin Casts Doubt After Claiming He Wants Biden in Office Over Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted he prefers Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Putin explained why he preferred the incumbent over the "non-systemic" ex-president, critics are weary of the despot's confession and have branded his preference "textbook reverse psychology."
Putin confessed that he preferred President Biden remain in office during an interview with Pavel Zarubin.
While discussing the upcoming presidential election, the despot explained he favored Biden because the Democrat is "more experienced" and a "predictable person."
Putin branded Biden "a politician of the old school."
Putin appeared to defend Biden's age, which he doubted made him "incapable" of handling the office. He additionally suggested Biden's gaffes shouldn't be taken seriously as it's common for high-profile individuals to slip up from time to time.
"Who of us hasn't banged their head on something?" Putin said according to a translation of the interview by Financial Times' Max Seddon.
The Russian president labeled Trump "a non-systemic politician," but noted he was confident he could work with the ex-president if he won re-election in November.
"We will work with any U.S. president who the American people have confidence in," Putin said.
Putin's comments raised eyebrows, especially after Trump was recently slammed for saying he would "encourage" Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" if the Kremlin attacked a country that was not adhering to the NATO agreement on national defense spending.
Biden blasted Trump for the statements, which he called "dumb" and "dangerous."
"Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it," Biden said of Trump's NATO remarks. "he worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will."
"For God’s sake it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous. It’s un-American. When America gives its word it means something, so when we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO is a sacred commitment."
Online, critics balked at Putin and refused to accept his comments as sincere.
"The enemy saying he wants X, means people are going to vote for Y — you forget Putin was a former KGB agent and knows exactly what he’s doing. The BS he was able to get away with under Trump was exponential, of course he wants the blind-eye in office," an Instagram user replied to the BBC News post.
A second user echoed the remarks, "He’s just trying reverse psychology on the American voter. He’s trying to help Trump by appearing afraid of Trump. In reality, it’s the opposite. Once KGB always KGB."