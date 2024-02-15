Ex-MLB Player Who Testified in Grossman Murder Trial Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Clayton, the current baseball coach at Oaks Christian School, was one of two people arrested after DUI checkpoints were operated from 6 to 11 PM at Hampshire Road and Evenstar Avenue and from 11 PM to 2 AM at Westlake Boulevard and Cascade Avenue.

Clayton was not identified in a news release shared by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, but the LA Times was first to report that his booking date of birth is a match.

His name may sound familiar as Clayton was one of the first witnesses to testify in the murder trial of Grossman.