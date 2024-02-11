First Lady Jill Biden Defends Husband's Mental Acuity and Age Against Scathing Report
First Lady Jill Biden has come to the defense of her husband, President Joe Biden, after a scathing report by special counsel Robert Hur raised questions about the president's age and mental acuity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Hur cleared Joe of any charges related to classified documents found at his Delaware home, he did point to multiple instances of the president being forgetful.
According to Hur, President Biden couldn't remember the exact date of his son Beau Biden's death or when his vice presidency ended during an interview with prosecutors.
The First Lady expressed her disappointment and frustration in an email to her supporters, stating, "I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe's wife, but as Beau's mother. We should give everyone grace, and I can't imagine someone would try to use our son's death to score political points."
She continued to defend her husband's age, stating, "Joe is 81, that's true, but he's 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day. His age, with his experience and expertise, is an incredible asset, and he proves it every day."
However, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 86% of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve a second term.
Special counsel Hur, a Trump appointee and former US Attorney for the District of Maryland, was assigned in January 2023 to oversee the Justice Department probe of President Biden's mishandling of classified documents.
In his report, Hur claimed President Biden had difficulty remembering important dates, such as his son's death and the start and end of his vice presidency. President Biden strongly objected to Hur's claims, stating, "When I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn't any of their damned business."
President Biden's age has been a topic of discussion since he took office. At 81, he is already the oldest US president ever. If he were to win and serve a second term, he would be 86 by its conclusion.
Hur's report has only fueled further speculation about the president's age and mental capabilities, particularly as he prepares for another potential campaign against Donald Trump, who is three and a half years younger.
White House officials have questioned the relevance of Hur's claims and have cast doubt on their validity. However, during a press conference addressing the report, President Biden made a mistake, misidentifying Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."
Republicans have seized on this lapse, with some suggesting that the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.