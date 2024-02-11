First Lady Jill Biden Defends Husband's Mental Acuity and Age Against Scathing Report

While Hur cleared Joe of any charges related to classified documents found at his Delaware home, he did point to multiple instances of the president being forgetful.

According to Hur, President Biden couldn't remember the exact date of his son Beau Biden's death or when his vice presidency ended during an interview with prosecutors.

The First Lady expressed her disappointment and frustration in an email to her supporters, stating, "I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe's wife, but as Beau's mother. We should give everyone grace, and I can't imagine someone would try to use our son's death to score political points."