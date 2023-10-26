Revealed: Maryland Judge Killer Suspect's Wife Awarded Custody of Kids and Exclusive Use of Home Days Before He Was Found Dead

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Wilkinson had banned Argote, 49, from seeing his family and ordered him to pay $1,120 per month in child support for their four minor kids, according to the partial judgment.

Eugenia obtained custody of their younger kids at a hearing on the morning of October 19, hours before Argote is believed to have targeted Wilkinson.

"There shall be no contact between Mother and Father unless initiated by Mother for purposes of use of the 2009 Mercedes," the docs read, stating that Argote must make the vehicle available "upon reasonable request to attend necessary shopping or medical or dental [appointments] for herself and the children."