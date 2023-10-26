Revealed: Maryland Judge Killer Suspect's Wife Awarded Custody of Kids and Exclusive Use of Home Days Before He Was Found Dead
Pedro Argote, the suspect wanted for the murder of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, has been found dead after a multiple-day search.
The suspect was embroiled in a bitter court war leading up to the fatal shooting of Wilkinson, who presided over his custody case and granted his wife Eugenia's divorce last week after finding there had been "cruelty of treatment" and "irreconcilable differences between the parties."
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Wilkinson had banned Argote, 49, from seeing his family and ordered him to pay $1,120 per month in child support for their four minor kids, according to the partial judgment.
Eugenia obtained custody of their younger kids at a hearing on the morning of October 19, hours before Argote is believed to have targeted Wilkinson.
"There shall be no contact between Mother and Father unless initiated by Mother for purposes of use of the 2009 Mercedes," the docs read, stating that Argote must make the vehicle available "upon reasonable request to attend necessary shopping or medical or dental [appointments] for herself and the children."
It was noted that Eugenia would have "sole use and possession" of the family home, which he was prohibited from entering. Further, it was determined that she would be restored to her maiden name.
"The manner in which Mr. Argote has isolated these children and mom over the past two years, I think that has gone on throughout the marriage, and it's shocking," the judge said. "I think he is abusive in multiple ways."
Wilkinson previously assessed that "Father engages in absolute control over Mother, their finances, and their lives" in a March 2023 written opinion.
The judge again referenced that statement, saying it had become "crystal clear" during recent testimony.
The suspect went on the run after Wilkinson, 52, was gunned down on the driveway of his Hagerstown home while his wife and son were home.
RadarOnline.com was the first to report that a Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, Maryland, had completed Wilkinson's autopsy earlier this week, and his death was ruled a homicide as active investigation remains underway.
After a manhunt, Argote was found dead on Thursday, authorities confirmed.
"The deceased was located in a heavily wooded area between Clear Spring Road and Bottom Road approximately one mile northwest of where the suspect vehicle was found," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.