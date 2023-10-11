Former NFL Star Sergio Brown in Custody, Awaits Extradition to Face First-Degree Murder Charges Over Mother's Death

A warrant was issued for Brown, and he will soon be sent to another jurisdiction in Maywood, Illinois, where he will be able to enter a plea.

"On Saturday, September 16, 2023, when family members and authorities were unable to locate Mrs. Mrytle Brown nor Sergio Brown, both were considered Missing Persons," the press release from the Maywood Police Department stated. "After a brief search of the residence that the two shared in Maywood, IL, Mrs. Mrytle Brown's body was found near a creek not far from the residence."

As we previously reported, Mrytle died from multiple injuries due to assault, RadarOnline.com confirmed after her autopsy was completed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told us that Myrtle's manner of death was listed as homicide.