Former NFL Star Sergio Brown in Custody, Awaits Extradition to Face First-Degree Murder Charges Over Mother's Death
Former NFL star Sergio Brown is now in police custody and awaits extradition on first-degree murder charges for the death of his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown, RadarOnline.com can report.
The ex-Buffalo Bills defensive back was arrested on Tuesday in San Diego after re-entering the United States from Mexico, where he had previously tagged his location after going missing.
A warrant was issued for Brown, and he will soon be sent to another jurisdiction in Maywood, Illinois, where he will be able to enter a plea.
"On Saturday, September 16, 2023, when family members and authorities were unable to locate Mrs. Mrytle Brown nor Sergio Brown, both were considered Missing Persons," the press release from the Maywood Police Department stated. "After a brief search of the residence that the two shared in Maywood, IL, Mrs. Mrytle Brown's body was found near a creek not far from the residence."
As we previously reported, Mrytle died from multiple injuries due to assault, RadarOnline.com confirmed after her autopsy was completed.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told us that Myrtle's manner of death was listed as homicide.
- Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Reported Missing After Mother Found Dead From Suspected Homicide
- Missing Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Posts Distressing Video After Mother's Homicide, Claims the FBI 'Kidnapped' Him
- Autopsy Bombshell: Mother of Sergio Brown's Death Ruled Homicide, NFL Star Still Missing Two Days After Disappearance
Amid the investigation, a local resident claimed he last saw the Browns in person on September 14, helping out police by providing video footage from his Ring doorbell camera.
Sheila Simmons, Mrytle's sister, told Chicago news outlet WGN9, that she had last spoken with her sibling that same day.
Before her sister's tragic fate was discovered, Simmons said, "We're going to find out what happened because it's not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her."
Authorities had been trying to locate Sergio for questioning after his mother's mysterious death. In a since-deleted video, Sergio said he thought his mother was "on vacation," and that "it had to be the FBI or Maywood PD," not clarifying what exactly he meant by "it."
In the days leading up to Sergio's arrest, his brother took to social media to ask for help locating him.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."
Sergio had a seven-season run in the NFL, playing for the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.