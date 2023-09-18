Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Reported Missing After Mother Found Dead From Suspected Homicide
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was reported missing over the weekend while his mother was found dead following a suspected homicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sergio Brown, 35, and his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Brown, were first reported missing on Saturday in Illinois, according to Maywood police.
Sergio’s mother’s deceased body was reportedly found near a creek behind her Maywood, Illinois home shortly after a search was launched for the missing pair.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Myrtle Brown’s death a homicide on Sunday, and an autopsy found that the 73-year-old died from “multiple injuries tied to an assault.”
Sheila Simmons, Myrtle Brown’s sister, told WGN-TV that she last spoke to the deceased on Thursday and that she did not learn that her nephew and sister were missing until Saturday afternoon.
“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages,” Simmons told the outlet. “People have been reaching out to her since Friday.”
“No one was able to reach her,” she continued. “Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”
Also concerning was Simmons’ claim that she visited her nephew and sister’s home in Maywood early Saturday morning and found that “things around the house” were “out of the ordinary.”
Meanwhile, Simmons and other family members confirmed that they have not heard from Sergio since he was reported missing on Saturday.
The 35-year-old former professional football player reportedly participated in 94 NFL games between 2010 and 2016. He played for the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars during his seven-season stint with professional football league.
- Revealed: Girlfriend of Caleb Farley's Father Helped Rescue Workers Find His Body After Massive House Explosion
- Estate Battle: Jim Brown's Daughter Files Lawsuit Claiming Late NFL Star Suffered From CTE, Demands Will and Trust Be Invalidated
- FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL
Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, took to social media on Sunday to confirm that their mother was found dead. He also urged his missing brother to return home.
“Thank you, everyone, for all of your outreach, help, love and condolences,” Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. “It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” he continued. “Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down.”
“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Nick Brown added. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”
“People, please don’t approach the property, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Maywood Police Department,” Sergio’s brother concluded.
“If you have any information on Sergio's whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department.”