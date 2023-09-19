Missing Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Posts Distressing Video After Mother's Homicide, Claims the FBI 'Kidnapped' Him
Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown posted a cryptic message on social media amid an ongoing investigation into his mother's homicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sergio, 35, and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, were first reported missing on Saturday in Maywood, Illinois. After authorities began a search for the mother-son duo, the 73-year-old's body was found near a creek behind her home.
After the discovery of Myrtle's body over the weekend, authorities were still searching for leads on Sergio's whereabouts.
The former Buffalo Bills player appeared to give away his location on Monday when he posted a distressing video on Instagram, in which he claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI — and believed his mom was "on vacation."
Sergio initially uploaded a since-deleted video to his Instagram stories that had a location tag for Mexico City, Mexico. After the video was removed, Sergio uploaded another video, in which he tagged ESPN.
Viewers were concerned for Sergio's mental state in the video after he repeatedly claimed "fake news" and insisted that "it had to be the FBI or Maywood police."
"Fake news, fake news, fake news... it has to be the FBI.. they came into my house on Bob Marley's Death Day, which is 5/11," Sergio said before claiming, "they kidnapped me twice, from home, the Maywood Police Department."
"I thought my f------ mama was on vacation in Sinaloa," the former NFL player added before later claiming the FBI "has the power to do some s--- like that."
In the video, Sergio appeared to not be near his Chicago-area home. The ex-football player seemed to film the video from an outdoor area and Spanish guitar melodies could be heard in the background, as if he were at a resort or hotel.
A neighbor, who provided Ring doorbell footage to police, said they last saw Sergio and his mother on September 14, days before they were reported missing. Sergio was said to be taking out the trash and had a bon fire.
Sheila Simmons, Myrtle's sister, told WGN-TV that she last spoke to Myrtle on Thursday and did not learn that her sister and nephew were missing until Saturday afternoon.
"We're going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages," Simmons said. "People have been reaching out to her since Friday."
"No one was able to reach her," Simmons continued. "Now, I got the call this morning saying that she's missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead."
The Cook County Medical Officer confirmed to RadarOnline.com that they ruled Myrtle's death a homicide. An autopsy found that her cause of death was multiple injuries due to assault.
Simmons added to mystery surrounding her sister's death and nephew's disappearance when she said she visited their home early Saturday morning and allegedly found "things around the house" were "out of the ordinary."