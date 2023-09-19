Missing Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Posts Distressing Video After Mother's Homicide, Claims the FBI 'Kidnapped' Him

After the discovery of Myrtle's body over the weekend, authorities were still searching for leads on Sergio's whereabouts.

The former Buffalo Bills player appeared to give away his location on Monday when he posted a distressing video on Instagram, in which he claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI — and believed his mom was "on vacation."

Sergio initially uploaded a since-deleted video to his Instagram stories that had a location tag for Mexico City, Mexico. After the video was removed, Sergio uploaded another video, in which he tagged ESPN.